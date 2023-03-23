USTR has created an opportunity for interested parties to submit comments concerning the effects of Section 301 tariffs on imports from China (Lists 1, 2, 3, and 4A). This is the latest step in USTR's ongoing four-year review of the tariffs. In brief, USTR is broadly soliciting comments concerning: "(A) the effectiveness in achieving the objectives of section 301 of (i) such action, and (ii) other actions that could be taken (including actions against other products or services), and (B) the effects of such actions on the United States economy, including consumers." This broad request enables interested commenters to highlight the effects of these tariffs on their business and/or customers, and advocate for alternative tariff treatment of products currently subject to Section 301 tariffs.

The key dates for commenters are below:

November 15, 2022: The public docket on the web portal at https://comments.USTR.gov will open for interested persons to submit comments.

January 17, 2023: To be assured of consideration, submit written comments on the public docket by this date.

Further details are available >here, in an unpublished inspection copy of USTR's Federal Register notice. USTR also indicated that it will post a copy of questions on the docket (USTR-2022-0014) no later than November 1.

