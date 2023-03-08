self

Many US businesses with significant non-US investors may be required to file a BE-12 with the Bureau of Economic Analysis ("BEA") this year as part of a survey that the BEA conducts every five years and most recently in 2018. The BE-12, also known as the Benchmark Survey of Foreign Direct Investment in the United States, is a collection of financial and operating data that must be filed by certain US businesses—even if they have not been contacted by the BEA.



Determining whether a US business must file a BE-12 and completing the form can be a significant burden, particularly if the business has limited compliance resources or is not subject to extensive regulation that requires similar data gathering. Please join US regulatory lawyers Matt Bisanz and Kerri Webb as they talk about what the BE-12 means for US businesses and their non-US investors.

