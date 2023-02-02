ARTICLE

United States: Nota Bene Episode 158: The U.S.-China Trade War: How It Started And Where It's Headed With Reid Whitten

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

In this episode, Reid Whitten, Managing Partner of Sheppard Mullin's London office and a frequent Nota Bene guest, joins host Scott Maberry to discuss the U.S. China-trade war, including its origins, where the conflict could be headed in the future, and the potential implications for trading partners, multinationals, and individuals.

What We Discussed in this Episode:

What are the origins of the U.S.-China trade war?

What were some of the seeds planted in the 1980s and 1990s?

How did the U.S. approach to China change in 2018 and what were the results?

What is the Foreign Direct Product Rule? What makes the rule so new and different?

How is the U.S. attempting to bolster technological advances at home?

What countermeasures might China take?

Why haven't any of those countermeasures been implemented?

Are we headed for worldwide fragmentation of the post-WWII global economic order?

What happens with Europe and other big trading partners in light of the U.S.-China trade war?

What do you mean by "technological containment?"

What would a policy of technical containment mean for the future?

Who's impacted by all of this? What should they do?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.