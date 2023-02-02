In this episode, Reid Whitten, Managing Partner of Sheppard Mullin's London office and a frequent Nota Bene guest, joins host Scott Maberry to discuss the U.S. China-trade war, including its origins, where the conflict could be headed in the future, and the potential implications for trading partners, multinationals, and individuals.
What We Discussed in this Episode:
- What are the origins of the U.S.-China trade war?
- What were some of the seeds planted in the 1980s and 1990s?
- How did the U.S. approach to China change in 2018 and what were the results?
- What is the Foreign Direct Product Rule? What makes the rule so new and different?
- How is the U.S. attempting to bolster technological advances at home?
- What countermeasures might China take?
- Why haven't any of those countermeasures been implemented?
- Are we headed for worldwide fragmentation of the post-WWII global economic order?
- What happens with Europe and other big trading partners in light of the U.S.-China trade war?
- What do you mean by "technological containment?"
- What would a policy of technical containment mean for the future?
- Who's impacted by all of this? What should they do?
