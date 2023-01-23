Sheppard Mullin's Nota Bene is a horizon-scanning podcast targeted at the C-suite that explores the risks facing multinationals doing business without borders. Multinational businesses have always been affected by major developments in international trade, global risk, and geopolitical shifts. The importance of these issues is increasing every day in light of events such as the U.S.-China trade war, the global response to the war in Ukraine, and the risks posed by rogue state actors such as Iran and North Korea.

In order to provide actionable insights into global law and policy developments, Sheppard Mullin has relaunched Nota Bene, which was in hiatus in 2022. In this very special episode, former host Michael P.A. Cohen offers his reflections and insights as he prepares to retire and hand over the hosting reins to Sheppard Mullin international lawyer Scott Maberry, who also holds the distinction of being Michael's first and favorite Nota Bene guest.

What We Discussed in This Episode:

What inspired Michael to create Nota Bene?

How has the world trade order changed since the launch of Nota Bene?

Why did Michael tap Scott as his first Nota Bene guest?

What were Michael's favorite episodes, and what made those particular episodes so special?

What is the vision for Nota Bene going forward?

About Michael P.A. Cohen

For more than thirty years, Michael P.A. Cohen has advised multinational businesses in all aspects of their cross-border competition practices and strategies. He's also defended those practices in global government investigations and enforcement actions spanning continents.

As the creative force behind Sheppard Mullin's Nota Bene podcast, Michael hosted all 156 episodes produced from its inception in 2018 through 2021. Already an accomplished artist and poet, he's looking forward to devoting more time to his writing and painting pursuits in retirement.

About J. Scott Maberry

As an international trade partner in Governmental Practice, J. Scott Maberry counsels clients on global risk, international trade, and regulation. He is also a past co-chair of the Diversity and Inclusion Working Group for the Washington D.C. office, serves as its representative on the firm's pro bono committee, and is a founding member of the Sheppard Mullin Organizational Integrity Group.

Scott's practice includes representing clients before the U.S. Department of Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry & Security (BIS), the Department of Commerce Import Administration, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Department of State Directorate of Defense Trade Controls (DDTC), the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), the International Trade Commission (ITC), the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS), He also represents clients in federal court and grand jury proceedings, as well as those pursuing negotiations and dispute resolution under the World Trade Organization (WTO), North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and other multilateral and bilateral agreements.

As a member of the World Economic Forum Expert Network, Scott advises the WEF community in the areas of global risk, international trade, artificial intelligence and values.

Resources

Michael's Favorite Nota Bene Episodes Mentioned in This Episode:

Michael's paintings and published poetry collections can be found at www.mpac.art.

