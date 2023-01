ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

As Republicans assume control of the U.S. House of Representatives, China-related issues are poised to be a key caucus priority and likely a rare area of bipartisan cooperation in a narrowly divided and highly polarized Congress.

Click here to continue reading

Originally Published by Law360

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.