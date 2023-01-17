The OverRuled: Russia Trade Controls Resource Center has been updated with the following actions:

12 Jan 2023 (Ukraine): Content provided in collaboration with Sayenko Kharenko. Ukraine terminated the Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of the Russian Federation on the mutual establishment of branches of the Trade and Economic Mission as part of the Embassy of Ukraine in the Russian Federation and branches of the Trade Representation of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

Content provided in collaboration with Sayenko Kharenko. Ukraine terminated the Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of the Russian Federation on the mutual establishment of branches of the Trade and Economic Mission as part of the Embassy of Ukraine in the Russian Federation and branches of the Trade Representation of the Russian Federation in Ukraine. 10 Dec 2022 (Australia): Content provided in collaboration with Moulis Legal. Australia has designated three Iranian individuals and one Iranian entity involved in the supply of drones to Russia for the war with Ukraine.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.