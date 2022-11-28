ARTICLE

On Saturday, November 12, 2022, Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Chris Magnus, resigned following tensions between Magnus and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over how to handle increasing numbers of migrant people at the southern border. DHS officials have reported that Secretary Mayorkas informed Magnus on Wednesday that he should either resign or be dismissed. Following initial reports that Magnus had no intention of resigning, he stated Saturday evening, "I resigned because I believe this decision provides me with the best path for advancing my commitment to professional, innovative and community-engaged policing." Troy Miller, who previously served as acting commissioner before Mr. Magnus, has returned to the role of acting commissioner following Magnus' resignation. In his previous tenure as Commissioner, he led the agency through major challenges, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, hurricane relief efforts, and Operation Allies Welcome, which is the substantive efforts to assist refugees fleeing Afghanistan. Between December 2021 and November 2022, Acting Commissioner Miller fulfilled the role of v's Deputy Commissioner, where he acted as the agency's senior career official, and oversaw the daily operations of U.S. Customs and Border Protection's mission, such as matters related to trade, travel, and national security. Prior to his tenure as director, Acting Commissioner Miller began his career in 1993 as a Customs Inspector. Other titles Miller has held include Acting Assistant Commissioner at the Office of Intelligence and Investigative Liaison, the Executive Director of the National Targeting Center (NTC), and Director of Field Operations for U.S. Customs and Border Protection's New York Field Office. Additionally, Muller was awarded the Meritorious Executive Presidential Rank Award in 2021 and the Distinguished Executive Presidential Rank Award in 2016.

