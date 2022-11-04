This news summary is provided by Foley's Competitive Intelligence Team to inform business leaders of recent news and developments relevant to the Manufacturing Sector.

Analysis by Julie Dautermann, Competitive Intelligence Analyst

Key Developments

The most recent article in Foley & Lardner 's Supply Chain Disruption Series provides background on a number of key terms and conditions for buyers and sellers in the supply chain to consider in commercial forms. Click here to subscribe to the article series.





's Supply Chain Disruption Series provides background on a number of to consider in commercial forms. Click here to subscribe to the article series.





and management to prevent a potential strike and ensure all parties ratify a tentative agreement.





and management to prevent a potential strike and ensure all parties ratify a tentative agreement. The National Association of Manufacturers is calling on Congress to repeal a recent tax code change which requires U.S. businesses to spread deductions for R&D expenses over a period of years. NAM indicated a previous policy allowed businesses to deduct these expenses in the year the expenses occurred.





is calling on Congress to repeal a recent tax code change which requires U.S. businesses to spread deductions for R&D expenses over a period of years. NAM indicated a previous policy allowed businesses to deduct these expenses in the year the expenses occurred.





, and 66% of respondents to an annual Gartner survey of CIOs intend to increase investment in cybersecurity, according to data excerpted in The Wall Street Journal. An analysis of labor rates in 12 nations from The Reshoring Institute indicates China has higher factory labor costs when compared to production workers in Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Mexico and India. The report also notes lower labor rates may be negated if a location does not have adequate productivity rates.





has when compared to production workers in Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Mexico and India. The report also notes lower labor rates may be negated if a location does not have adequate productivity rates.





has declined since 2016, and nations including Vietnam, Malaysia and Bangladesh have increased their share of global exports for a number of consumer goods, according to data from MDS Transmodal excerpted in CNBC. The public comment period will close on November 7, 2022, for a proposed rule from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency which could designate PFOA and PFOS chemicals as hazardous substances .





which could designate and chemicals as .

Smart Manufacturing

Data from the International Federation of Robotics indicates a half-million industrial robots were installed globally last year , representing an increase of 31% year-on-year. This surpasses previous levels of installation, and the IFR estimates the pace of annual robot installation has more than doubled within six years.





, representing an increase of 31% year-on-year. This surpasses previous levels of installation, and the IFR estimates the pace of annual robot installation has more than doubled within six years.

Supply Chain

Commitments to improve supply-chain sustainability are likely to intensify, according to a new report from the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals and the MIT Center for Transportation & Logistics.





are likely to intensify, according to a new report from the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals and the MIT Center for Transportation & Logistics.

International Trade and National Security

The Biden Administration is reported to be considering restrictions on imports of Russian aluminum in response to recent military escalations in Ukraine. According to a report in Bloomberg, Russia represents an estimated 10% of aluminum imports into the U.S.





in response to recent military escalations in Ukraine. According to a report in Bloomberg, Russia represents an estimated 10% of aluminum imports into the U.S.





is seeking public input in areas related to the effectiveness and economic impact of on Chinse imports. Comments will be accepted November 15 through January 17, 2023.

Sustainability and Product Stewardship

Bloomberg Law reports the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to start releasing rules at the end of this year which could increase oversight for instances of new uses of 150 per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).





is expected to start releasing rules at the end of this year which could increase oversight for instances of new uses of 150 per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

