Analysis by Julie Dautermann, Competitive Intelligence Analyst

Key Developments

Smart Manufacturing

Shipments of industrial robots to China increased 45% in 2021, representing just under half of installations worldwide last year, according to data from the International Federation of Robotics excerpted in The Wall Street Journal. The IFR will release full-year 2021 industrial and service robot sales figures next month.

Supply Chain

across a range of industries found 68% of respondents view suppliers as a source of differentiation, 66% collaborate with suppliers to increase supply resilience, and 51% plan to collaborate with more suppliers. In addition, 75% of respondents include their suppliers in medium-term planning and 73% jointly define and monitor improvement plans with suppliers. The study was conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of spend management software provider Ivalua. Fashion and luxury supply chains should adapt to sourcing risks associated with geopolitical and climate uncertainties with actions including simplifying product portfolios, modernizing production systems and diversifying suppliers, according to analysis from Boston Consulting Group.

International Trade and National Security

President Biden announced an executive order which provides "formal Presidential direction" regarding potential national security risks the Committee on Foreign Investments should consider when reviewing transactions.





should consider when reviewing transactions. The U.S. Department of Commerce may publish new regulations affecting exports to China for certain types of semiconductors and semiconductor manufacturing equipment , according to unnamed sources in Reuters.





and , according to unnamed sources in Reuters. In support of efforts to strengthen domestic capabilities and reduce reliance on other nations, President Biden announced an executive order to help advance U.S. biotechnology and biomanufacturing innovation and production.

Sustainability and Product Stewardship

The Biden administration announced the Federal Buy Clean Initiative will prioritize the purchase of construction materials such as steel, concrete, asphalt and glass containing lower levels of emissions associated with their "manufacturing, transportation, installation, maintenance and disposal."

