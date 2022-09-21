Since President Biden's August 9, 2022 signing of the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 ("the CHIPS Act"), the U.S. Department of Commerce ("Commerce") has taken steps to provide guidance on its implementation. This includes Commerce's August 25 announcement of the creation of CHIPS.gov, a website dedicated to the CHIPS Act, and Commerce's September 6 release of its "CHIPS for America" strategy, outlining how Commerce will implement $50 billion from the CHIPS Act. We have discussed the rollout of the CHIPS Act in previous blog posts, which were posted on September 13 and August 22.

In the conclusion of the "CHIPS for America" strategy paper, Commerce shared that it would conduct "robust stakeholder engagement in implementing the CHIPS program, including requesting feedback on specific questions through RFIs, publishing an e-mail newsletter and frequently asked questions, and offering webinars." The first set of these webinars was announced last Friday, September 16, via Commerce Communications' email newsletter. These webinars will take place Thursday, September 22, and Tuesday, September 27 and the topic for both will be to review the CHIPS for America Strategy Paper. The public can sign up for the webinars and the CHIPS newsletter on the CHIPS.gov website.

