In the second of a two-part series on federal investigations within the Department of Homeland Security, host Derrick Kyle continues his discussion with former DHS Deputy Chief Counsel Rob Dunikoski. Together, they discuss what a custom summons is, custom fraud investigations, and recommendations for companies facing these types of investigations.

This is the summer season finale episode of the Torres Talks Trade podcast. Stay tuned because we will be back in November for our Fall/Winter Season.

