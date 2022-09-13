Are you ready to convert your FTZ from outsourced to an insourced model?

While Foreign Trade Zones continue to deliver major benefits to companies, they require expert administration for optimal use. Perceived complexities to FTZ administration often lead companies to outsource this function to external Managed Service Providers (MSPs).

However, insourcing FTZ administration can enhance cost-effectiveness, decrease compliance risks, provide better control and visibility and optimise ongoing savings through the program.

Originally published 31 August 2022

