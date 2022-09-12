ARTICLE

Despite growing awareness around how unfair international competition affects American producers and jobs, U.S. manufacturers continue to fight against foreign subsidized products that are sold in the country at low prices. U.S. trade remedy laws are one of the only available tools to reestablish an even playing field for American companies and avoid lost sales and profits.

In our latest eBook, we talk about how two trade remedy laws – antidumping and countervailing duty investigations – work to allow U.S. manufacturers to petition the government to investigate imports if they are a cause of, or threaten, material injury to the domestic industry. Protecting Domestic Producers: A Guide to Antidumping and Countervailing Investigations shares details on how diverse domestic industries can take advantage of these laws to combat unfair foreign competition and receive adequate remedies and protections.

