The debate between free trade and protectionism is alive and well, and perhaps fiercer than ever, in the United States and abroad. In this week's episode, host Olga Torres sits down with Steve Charnovitz, professor at the George Washington Law School, to discuss the importance of a worker-centered trade policy, the WTO, the Treasury's call for "friendshoring" of supply chains, and how the U.S. can promote workers' rights at home and around the world

