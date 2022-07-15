ARTICLE

This week's episode (below) looks at the U.S. government's enforcement of laws that combat forced labor in supply chains, including the newly passed Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, as well as the impact of forced labor compliance on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives. How can companies ensure their supply chains are compliant and protect against the risk of having their goods seized or detained? Find out as host Olga Torres is joined by Ana Hinojosa, a former Executive Director at U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), a former Deputy Assistant Commissioner for the Office of International Affairs at CBP, and a former Director of Compliance and Facilitation for the World Customs Organization, now President of ABH Global Trade Consulting, and Kelli Thompson, a former Supervisory Import Specialist at CBP and now the CEO of Integrity International Trade Consulting.

During the podcast, trade lawyers and subject matter expert guests discuss timely topics on trade and national security in an informal and informative setting. Join us for lively commentary as we dissect complex areas of the law in a podcast that attempts to bring trade to the people, or as we say, “trade-in plain English.”

The Torres Talks Trade Podcast covers risks in trade and national security with an emphasis on emerging and controlled technologies, geopolitics, defense, cyber security, and supply chain. TUNE IN FOR NEW EPISODES EVERY WEEK!

