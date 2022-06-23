ARTICLE

This week's episode (below) covers the latest issues in cross-border trade between Texas and Mexico. Texas-based Customs Broker Adrian Gonzalez of Global Alliance Solutions helps break down the current state of supply chain disruptions, Title 42, the Summit of the Americas, and the future of international commerce between the United States and Mexico.

