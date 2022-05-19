On May 17, 2022, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission ("NRC") issued an order, effective immediately, suspending the general license authority under NRC regulations to export radioactive material and deuterium for nuclear end use to Russia. Now, exporters of such material must apply to the NRC for a specific license to export to Russia.

This move by the NRC was foreshadowed in a May 8 statement from the White House, detailing additional measures to be taken by the U.S. and G7 partners against Russia. This is the latest action imposed by the U.S. Government to further restrict transactions with Russia, and businesses should expect, and prepare for, continued limitations and, in some cases, complete prohibitions as the war in Ukraine continues.

