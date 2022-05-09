self

Keeping tabs on the International Trade Commission is critical for any business engaging in trade across the US border. And in recent months, there has been a great deal of news coming out of the ITC, from compelling cases to turnover of Administrative Law Judges.

Attorney Libbie DiMarco is a shareholder in Wolf Greenfield's Litigation Practice Group. In this episode of IP Talk with Wolf Greenfield, Libbie shares her thoughts on the latest developments at the ITC. Here are a few of the highlights:

01:07 - Background at Wolf Greenfield

02:13 - ITC issues through the years

04:15 - The ITC had to make significant adjustments because of COVID

06:35 - The pros and cons of relying more on spoken testimony and less on written testimony

09:02 - The ITC recently appointed its third Administrative Law Judge in three years. What's the impact of this kind of turnover?

11:03 - An overview of the Kyocera case and the implications of the Federal Circuit's ruling against the ITC with a precedential decision for the Japanese electronics company

