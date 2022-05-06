ARTICLE

United States: What Was The Impact Of Section 232 And Section 301 Duties On Your Company?

If your company has been negatively impacted by the Section 232 and Section 301 duties, you may now have another opportunity to voice your concerns in Washington. On May 5, 2022, the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) published information regarding a fact-finding investigation into the economic impact of the Section 232 and 301 duties on U.S. industries.

For more information, please see the draft Federal Register Notice that was published outlining dates for public hearings. Parties can also submit comments to the ITC.

