On March 31, 2022, Giorgio Foods, Inc ("Giorgio" or "Petitioner"), filed a petition for the imposition of antidumping duties on imports of certain preserved mushrooms from France, the Netherlands, Poland, and Spain.

SCOPE OF THE INVESTIGATION

The merchandise covered by this investigation is preserved mushrooms in containers each holding not more than 255 grams (less than 9 ounces) is classified under the following 10-digit subheadings of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule: 2003.10.0127, 2003.10.0131, and 2003.10.0137.

PETITIONERS

Giorgio Foods, Inc.

1161 Park Road

Blandon, PA 19510

Telephone: 610-916-8395

Website: https://www.thegiorgicompanies.com

Contact: Brian Loiseau

Senior VP for Sales, R&D, and

Business Development

COUNSEL FOR PETITIONERS

John Herrmann

Paul Rosenthal

Elizabeth Johnson

Melissa Brewer

Joshua Morey

Maliha Khan

Matthew Pereira

Kelly Drive & Warren LLP

3050 K Street, N.W., Suite 400

Washington, D.C. 20007

(202) 342-8400

NAMED PRODUCERS/EXPORTERS

For a list of foreign producers/exporters alleged by Petitioner, please see Attachment I.

NAMED IMPORTERS

For a list of importers alleged by Petitioner, please see Attachment II.

ESTIMATED SCHEDULE

Event Earliest Date Petition Filed March 31, 2022 DOC Initiation April 20, 2022 ITC Preliminary Investigation: Questionnaires Due April 14, 2022 Request to appear at hearing April 19, 2022 Hearing April 21, 2022 Briefs April 26, 2022 ITC Vote May 15, 2022 DOC Investigation Schedule: DOC Preliminary Antidumping Determination September 7, 2022 DOC Final Antidumping Determination November 21, 2022 ITC Final Investigation: ITC Final AD Determination January 5, 2023

ALLEGED DUMPING MARGINS

France: 116.56% to 344.77%

The Netherlands: 126.05% to 152.36%

Poland: 21.82 % to 31.90%

Spain: 6.39% to 139.83%

IMPORTS OF SUBJECT MERCHANDISE

2019 2020 2021 France Quantity(lbs) 8,122,368 6,085,314 3,108,670 Value ($) 10,058,200 7,274,234 4,402,508 AUV ($/lbs) 1.24 1.20 1.42 Netherlands Quantity(lbs) 24,414,386 30,230,991 36,118,571 Value ($) 29,494,774 35,826,698 40,305,005 AUV ($/lbs) 1.21 1.19 1.12 Poland Quantity(lbs) 3,232,001 3,306,764 6,577,533 Value ($) 4,039,686 4,250,480 8,574,342 AUV ($/lbs) 1.25 1.29 1.30 Spain Quantity(lbs) 1,478,129 1,334,176 2,682,384 Value ($) 2,090,848 1,892,443 3,787,815 AUV ($/lbs) 1.41 1.42 1.41

