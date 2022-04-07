On March 31, 2022, Giorgio Foods, Inc ("Giorgio" or "Petitioner"), filed a petition for the imposition of antidumping duties on imports of certain preserved mushrooms from France, the Netherlands, Poland, and Spain.
SCOPE OF THE INVESTIGATION
The merchandise covered by this investigation is preserved mushrooms in containers each holding not more than 255 grams (less than 9 ounces) is classified under the following 10-digit subheadings of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule: 2003.10.0127, 2003.10.0131, and 2003.10.0137.
PETITIONERS
Giorgio Foods, Inc.
1161 Park Road
Blandon, PA 19510
Telephone: 610-916-8395
Website: https://www.thegiorgicompanies.com
Contact: Brian Loiseau
Senior VP for Sales, R&D, and
Business Development
COUNSEL FOR PETITIONERS
John Herrmann
Paul Rosenthal
Elizabeth Johnson
Melissa Brewer
Joshua Morey
Maliha Khan
Matthew Pereira
Kelly Drive & Warren LLP
3050 K Street, N.W., Suite 400
Washington, D.C. 20007
(202) 342-8400
NAMED PRODUCERS/EXPORTERS
For a list of foreign producers/exporters alleged by Petitioner, please see Attachment I.
NAMED IMPORTERS
For a list of importers alleged by Petitioner, please see Attachment II.
ESTIMATED SCHEDULE
|Event
|Earliest Date
|Petition Filed
|March 31, 2022
|DOC Initiation
|April 20, 2022
|ITC Preliminary Investigation:
|Questionnaires Due
|April 14, 2022
|Request to appear at hearing
|April 19, 2022
|Hearing
|April 21, 2022
|Briefs
|April 26, 2022
|ITC Vote
|May 15, 2022
|DOC Investigation Schedule:
|DOC Preliminary Antidumping Determination
|September 7, 2022
|DOC Final Antidumping Determination
|November 21, 2022
|ITC Final Investigation:
|ITC Final AD Determination
|January 5, 2023
ALLEGED DUMPING MARGINS
- France: 116.56% to 344.77%
- The Netherlands: 126.05% to 152.36%
- Poland: 21.82 % to 31.90%
- Spain: 6.39% to 139.83%
IMPORTS OF SUBJECT MERCHANDISE
|2019
|2020
|2021
|France
|Quantity(lbs)
|8,122,368
|6,085,314
|3,108,670
|Value ($)
|10,058,200
|7,274,234
|4,402,508
|AUV ($/lbs)
|1.24
|1.20
|1.42
|Netherlands
|Quantity(lbs)
|24,414,386
|30,230,991
|36,118,571
|Value ($)
|29,494,774
|35,826,698
|40,305,005
|AUV ($/lbs)
|1.21
|1.19
|1.12
|Poland
|Quantity(lbs)
|3,232,001
|3,306,764
|6,577,533
|Value ($)
|4,039,686
|4,250,480
|8,574,342
|AUV ($/lbs)
|1.25
|1.29
|1.30
|Spain
|Quantity(lbs)
|1,478,129
|1,334,176
|2,682,384
|Value ($)
|2,090,848
|1,892,443
|3,787,815
|AUV ($/lbs)
|1.41
|1.42
|1.41
