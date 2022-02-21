In October 2020, the White House published the National Strategy for Critical and Emerging Technologies ("NSCET").1 The NSCET identifies 20 high-priority technology areas that are regarded as critical, or potentially critical, to the United States' national security advantage, including military, intelligence, and economic advantages. According to the NSCET, the U.S. Government's strategy is to continue to maintain technology leadership in each of these high-priority areas, and to remain vigilant in protecting the United States' technology advantage from a variety of licit and illicit technology transfer mechanisms. The NSCET's initial list of high-priority technology areas includes:

1. Advanced Computing 11. Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Mitigation Technologies 2. Advanced Conventional Weapons Technologies 12. Communication and Networking Technologies 3. Advanced Engineering Materials 13. Data Science and Storage 4. Advanced Manufacturing 14. Distributed Ledger Technologies 5. Advanced Sensing 15. Energy Technologies 6. Aero-Engine Technologies 16. Human-Machine Interfaces 7. Agricultural Technologies 17. Medical and Public Health Technologies 8. Artificial Intelligence 18. Quantum Information Science 9. Autonomous Systems 19. Semiconductors and Microelectronics 10. Biotechnologies 20. Space Technologies

Earlier this month, a subcommittee of the National Science and Technology Council ("NSTC") published a new report titled, "Critical and Emerging Technologies List Update" (hereinafter, "NSTC Report"). A copy of the NSTC Report can be found [here].2 The NSTC Report updates the NSCET's initial list of high-priority technology areas by reducing the number of technology areas, changing the names of some of the technology areas, and including "subfields" for each of the technology areas. The subfields provide more particularized examples of technologies that are regarded as a high priority by U.S. Government agencies.

The NSTC Report notes that the updated list of critical and emerging technologies (hereinafter, "Updated CET List") should be used as a resource to: "inform future efforts that promote U.S. technological leadership; cooperate with allies and partners to advance and maintain shared technological advantages; develop, design, govern, and use CETs that yield tangible benefits for society and are aligned with democratic values; and develop U.S. Government measures that respond to threats against U.S. security." The NSTC Report also notes that "[d]epartments and agencies may consult this CET list when developing, for example, initiatives to research and develop technologies that support national security missions, compete for international talent, and protect sensitive technology from misappropriation and misuse."

To be clear, the Updated CET List was not published directly by CFIUS, but rather by a subcommittee of the NSTC. However, a majority of the CFIUS member agencies, including the Department of Defense, the Department of Energy, the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Justice, the Department of State, the Department of Commerce, and the Office of Science and Technology Policy, were members of the NSTC subcommittee and participated in the interagency review process that led to the publication of the NSTC Report and the Updated CET List. In fact, it is likely that at least some of the government offices that served on the interagency committee that published the NSTC Report are the same offices that have a seat at the table during CFIUS's weekly interagency meetings. Accordingly, the NSTC Report gives dealmakers some insight into the types of critical and emerging technologies that CFIUS is focused on safeguarding from licit and illicit technology transfer mechanisms. Indeed, as noted above, the NSTC Report expressly states that agencies may use the Updated CET List as a tool to "protect sensitive technology from misappropriation and misuse," which suggests that CFIUS member agencies may use the Updated CET List a resource when evaluating CFIUS filings.

Put differently, CFIUS's regulations do not provide a unique definition of "critical technology." Instead, the regulations define "critical technology" primarily as any item that appears on certain export control lists. But anyone familiar with CFIUS knows that CFIUS's focus is broader than the export control lists. Because CFIUS does not publish any comparable list of critical and emerging technologies or provide any specific guidance on technologies of concern, the Updated CET List is one of the only publicly available windows into CFIUS's thinking about critical technologies. To be sure, the Updated CET List, like the initial critical and emerging technologies list, remains a relatively vague document; the subfields themselves are broad categories of technologies. But if dealmakers want a concise list of technologies that CFIUS member agencies are concerned about protecting, the Updated CET List is a good resource.

Any dealmaker involved in a transaction where the target U.S. business is providing products or services involving any of the technology areas or subfields in the Updated CET List should strongly consider submitting a CFIUS filing. Even if the filing is not mandatory, a transaction involving critical and emerging technologies is exactly the type of transaction for which CFIUS's non-notified team is most likely to require a post-closing filing. The Updated CET List is not, and does not purport to be, a comprehensive list of all the advanced technologies that CFIUS might be focused on protecting, and the fact that a transaction does not involve any of the technology areas on the Updated CET List does not necessarily mean that CFIUS will not be concerned about the transaction. Moreover, the Updated CET List does not directly touch upon critical infrastructure or sensitive personal data, which are high-priority areas for CFIUS. But the fact that a transaction involves one of the technologies on the Updated CET List is, at a minimum, an early warning sign that a transaction may have CFIUS risk.

The following is the Updated CET List with subfields:

1. Advanced Computing

Super Computing

Edge computing

Cloud computing

Data storage

Computing architectures

Data processing and analysis techniques

2. Advanced Engineering Materials

Materials by design and material genomics

Materials with new properties

Materials with substantial improvements to existing properties

Material property characterization and lifecycle assessment

3. Advanced Gas Turbine Engine Technologies

Aerospace, maritime, and industrial development and production technologies

Full-authority digital engine control, hot-section manufacturing, and associated technologies

4. Advanced Manufacturing

Additive manufacturing

Clean, sustainable manufacturing

Smart manufacturing

Nanomanufacturing

5. Advanced and Networked Sensing and Signature Management

Payloads, sensors, and instruments

Sensor processing and data fusion

Adaptive optics

Remote sensing of the Earth

Signature management

Nuclear materials detection and characterization

Chemical weapons detection and characterization

Biological weapons detection and characterization

Emerging pathogens detection and characterization

Transportation-sector sensing

Security-sector sensing

Health-sector sensing

Energy-sector sensing

Building-sector sensing

Environmental-sector sensing

6. Advanced Nuclear Energy Technologies

Nuclear energy systems

Fusion energy

Space nuclear power and propulsion systems

7. Artificial Intelligence ("AI")

Machine learning

Deep learning

Reinforcement learning

Sensory perception and recognition

Next-generation AI

Planning, reasoning, and decision making

Safe and/or secure AI

8. Autonomous Systems and Robotics

Surfaces

Air

Maritime

Space

9. Biotechnologies

Nucleic acid and protein synthesis

Genome and protein engineering including design tools

Multi-omics and other biometrology, bioinformatics, predictive modeling, and analytical tools for functional phenotypes

Engineering of multicellular systems

Engineering of viral and viral delivery systems

Biomanufacturing and bioprocessing technologies

10. Communication and Networking Technologies

Radio-frequency ("RF") and mixed-signal circuits, antennas, filters, and components

Spectrum management technologies

Next-generation wireless networks, including 5G and 6G

Optical links and fiber technologies

Terrestrial/undersea cables

Satellite-based communications

Hardware, firmware, and software

Communications and network security

Mesh networks/infrastructure independent communication technologies

11. Directed Energy

Lasers

High-power microwaves

Particle beams

12. Financial Technologies

Distributed ledger technologies

Digital assets

Digital payment technologies

Digital identity infrastructure

13. Human-Machine Interfaces

Augmented reality

Virtual reality

Brain-computer interfaces

Human-machine teaming

14. Hypersonics

Propulsion

Aerodynamics and control

Materials

Detection, tracking, and characterization

Defense

15. Quantum Information Technologies

Quantum computing

Materials, isotopes, and fabrication techniques for quantum devices

Post-quantum cryptography

Quantum sensing

Quantum networking

16. Renewable Energy Generation and Storage

Renewable generation

Renewable and sustainable fuels

Energy storage

Electric and hybrid engines

Batteries

Grid integration technologies

Energy-efficiency technologies

17. Semiconductors and Microelectronics

Design and electronic design automation tools

Manufacturing process technologies and manufacturing equipment

Beyond complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor technology

Heterogeneous integration and advanced packaging

Specialized/tailored hardware components for artificial intelligence, natural and hostile

radiation environments, RF and optical components, high-power devices, and other critical

applications

radiation environments, RF and optical components, high-power devices, and other critical applications Novel materials for advanced microelectronics

Wide-bandgap and ultra-wide-bandgap technologies for power management, distribution, and

transmission

18. Space Technologies and Systems

On-orbit servicing, assembly, and manufacturing

Commoditized satellite buses

Low-cost launch vehicles

Sensors for local and wide-field imaging

Space propulsion

Resilient positioning, navigation, and timing

Cryogenic fluid management

Entry, descent, and landing

