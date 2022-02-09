On February 4, 2022, the U.S. Department of Commerce published a notice initiating new administrative reviews for antidumping duty (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) orders with December anniversary dates. Listed below are the countries and products named in the notice:

  1. India
    1. Forged Steel Fittings (A-533-891)
  2. Oman
    1. Circular Welded Carbon-Quality Steel Pipe (A-523-812)
  3. Republic of Korea
    1. Welded Line Pipe (A-580-876)
    2. Forged Steel Fittings (A-580-904)
  4. Taiwan
    1. Narrow Woven Ribbons with Woven Selvedge (A-583-844)
  5. The People's Republic of China
    1. Cased Pencils (A-570-827)
    2. Crystalline Silicon Photovoltaic Cells, Whether Or Not Assembled Into Modules (A-570-979) (C-570-980)
    3. Diamond Sawblades and Parts Thereof (A-570-900)
    4. Multilayered Wood Flooring (A-570-970) (C-570-971)
    5. Refillable Stainless Steel Kegs (A-570-093) (C-570-094)
  6. Turkey
    1. Welded Line Pipe (A-489-822)
  7. United Arab Emirates
    1. Circular Welded Carbon-Quality Steel Pipe (A-520-807)

Suspension Agreements

  1. Mexico
    1. Sugar (A-201-845) (C-201-846)

