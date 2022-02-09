On February 4, 2022, the U.S. Department of Commerce published a notice initiating new administrative reviews for antidumping duty (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) orders with December anniversary dates. Listed below are the countries and products named in the notice:

India Forged Steel Fittings (A-533-891) Oman Circular Welded Carbon-Quality Steel Pipe (A-523-812) Republic of Korea Welded Line Pipe (A-580-876) Forged Steel Fittings (A-580-904) Taiwan Narrow Woven Ribbons with Woven Selvedge (A-583-844) The People's Republic of China Cased Pencils (A-570-827) Crystalline Silicon Photovoltaic Cells, Whether Or Not Assembled Into Modules (A-570-979) (C-570-980) Diamond Sawblades and Parts Thereof (A-570-900) Multilayered Wood Flooring (A-570-970) (C-570-971) Refillable Stainless Steel Kegs (A-570-093) (C-570-094) Turkey Welded Line Pipe (A-489-822) United Arab Emirates Circular Welded Carbon-Quality Steel Pipe (A-520-807)

Suspension Agreements

Mexico Sugar (A-201-845) (C-201-846)

