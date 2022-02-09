On February 4, 2022, the U.S. Department of Commerce published a notice initiating new administrative reviews for antidumping duty (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) orders with December anniversary dates. Listed below are the countries and products named in the notice:
- India
- Forged Steel Fittings (A-533-891)
- Oman
- Circular Welded Carbon-Quality Steel Pipe (A-523-812)
- Republic of Korea
- Welded Line Pipe (A-580-876)
- Forged Steel Fittings (A-580-904)
- Taiwan
- Narrow Woven Ribbons with Woven Selvedge (A-583-844)
- The People's Republic of China
- Cased Pencils (A-570-827)
- Crystalline Silicon Photovoltaic Cells, Whether Or Not Assembled Into Modules (A-570-979) (C-570-980)
- Diamond Sawblades and Parts Thereof (A-570-900)
- Multilayered Wood Flooring (A-570-970) (C-570-971)
- Refillable Stainless Steel Kegs (A-570-093) (C-570-094)
- Turkey
- Welded Line Pipe (A-489-822)
- United Arab Emirates
- Circular Welded Carbon-Quality Steel Pipe (A-520-807)
Suspension Agreements
- Mexico
- Sugar (A-201-845) (C-201-846)
