On February 8, 2022, the Department of Commerce ("Commerce") announced in the Federal Register the opportunity to request an annual administrative review for products that are currently subject to antidumping and countervailing duties. The products and countries that have been listed in the Federal Register notice are the following:

AD

Argentina: Prestressed Concrete Steel Wire Strand

Brazil: Certain Carbon and Alloy Steel Cut-to-Length Plate

Colombia: Prestressed Concrete Steel Wire Strand

Egypt: Prestressed Concrete Steel Wire Strand

India: Certain Cut-To-Length Carbon-Quality Steel Plate Certain Preserved Mushrooms Frozen Warmwater Shrimp Stainless Steel Bar

Indonesia: Certain Cut-To-Length Carbon-Quality Steel Plate Certain Preserved Mushrooms

Italy: Stainless Steel Butt-Weld Pipe Fittings

Japan: Carbon Steel Butt-Weld Pipe Fittings

Malaysia: Stainless Steel Butt-Weld Pipe Fittings,

Mexico: Large Residential Washers

Philippines: Stainless Steel Butt-Weld Pipe Fittings

Republic of Korea: Certain Cut-To-Length Carbon-Quality Steel Plate

Saudi Arabia: Prestressed Concrete Steel Wire Strand

Socialist Republic of Vietnam Frozen Warmwater Shrimp Steel Wire Garment Hangers Utility Scale Wind Towers,

South Africa: Carbon and Alloy Steel Cut-To-Length Plate

Taiwan Carbon and Alloy Steel Threaded Rod Crystalline Silicon Photovoltaic Products Prestressed Concrete Steel Wire Strand

Thailand: Frozen Warmwater Shrimp

The Netherlands: Prestressed Concrete Steel Wire Strand

The People's Republic of China Certain Preserved Mushrooms Common Alloy Aluminum Sheet Crystalline Silicon Photovoltaic Certain Frozen Warmwater Shrimp Heavy Forged Hand Tools, With or Without Handles Large Residential Washers Rubber Bands Small Diameter Graphite Electrodes Truck and Bus Tires, Uncovered Innerspring Units Utility Scale Wind Towers Wood Mouldings and Millwork Products

Turkey Certain Carbon and Alloy Steel Cut-To-Length Plate Prestressed Concrete Steel Wire Stand,

United Arab Emirates: Prestressed Concrete Steel Wire Strand

CVD

India: Certain Cut-To-Length Carbon-Quality Steel Plate Certain Cold-Drawn Mechanical Tubing of Carbon and Alloy Steel Prestressed Concrete Steel Wire Strand

Indonesia: Certain Cut-To-Length Carbon-Quality Steel Plate

Republic of Korea: Certain Cut-To-Length Carbon-Quality Steel Plate

Socialist Republic of Vietnam: Steel Wire Garment Hangers

The People's Republic of China Cold-Drawn Mechanical Tubing Common Alloy Aluminum Sheet Crystalline Silicon Photovoltaic Products Rubber Bands Truck and Bus Tires, Utility Scale Wind Towers Wood Mouldings and Millwork Products

Turkey: Prestressed Concrete Steel Wire Stand

As part of this annual review process, Commerce intends to select respondents based on an analysis of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data for U.S. imports during the period of review which is released only to legal counsel for interested parties. Any party wishing to participate in the antidumping and countervailing duty review process, or who may be affected by duties on the products identified in the Federal Register notice, should file a request for review no later than February 28, 2022. In order to be eligible to participate in the review, a party must either be an exporter or importer of the specific products during the specific time periods identified in the Federal Register notice.

