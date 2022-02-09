On February 1, 2022, the U.S. Department of Commerce published a notice that it is automatically initiating five-year Sunset Reviews for antidumping duty (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) orders from:
- People's Republic of China
- Ammonium Sulfate (1st Review) A-570-049
- Amorphous Silica Fabric (1st Review) A-570-038
- Artist Canvas (3rd Review) A-580-899
- Biaxial Integral Geogrid Products (1st Review) A-570-036
- Ammonium Sulfate (1st Review) C-570-050
- Amorphous Silica Fabric (1st Review) C-570-039
- Biaxial Integral Geogrid Products (1st Review) C-570-037
- India
- India Off-The-Road Tires (1st Review) A-533-869
- India Off-The-Road Tires (1st Review) C-533-870
