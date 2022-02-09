ARTICLE

On February 1, 2022, the U.S. Department of Commerce published a notice that it is automatically initiating five-year Sunset Reviews for antidumping duty (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) orders from:

People's Republic of China Ammonium Sulfate (1st Review) A-570-049 Amorphous Silica Fabric (1st Review) A-570-038 Artist Canvas (3rd Review) A-580-899 Biaxial Integral Geogrid Products (1st Review) A-570-036 Ammonium Sulfate (1st Review) C-570-050 Amorphous Silica Fabric (1st Review) C-570-039 Biaxial Integral Geogrid Products (1st Review) C-570-037 India India Off-The-Road Tires (1st Review) A-533-869 India Off-The-Road Tires (1st Review) C-533-870

