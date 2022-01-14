ARTICLE

On January 12, 2022, Chemical Products Corporation ("CPC" or "Petitioner"), filed a petition for the imposition of antidumping and countervailing duties on imports of barium chloride from India.

SCOPE OF THE INVESTIGATION

The merchandise covered by this investigation is barium chloride, a chemical compound having the formulas BaC12 or BaC12-2H20, currently classifiable under subheading 2827.39.4500 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS). Although the HTSUS subheading is provided for convenience and customs purposes, the written description of the scope of this order is dispositive.

PETITIONERS

CHEMICAL PRODUCTS CORPORATION

102 Old Mill Road

Cartersville, GA 30120

Telephone: 770-382-2144

Website: https://www.cpc-us.com

Contact: Janet Ingram

Chief Commercial Officer

Chemical Products Corporation

COUNSEL FOR PETITIONERS

FREDERICK P.WAITE

KIMBERLY R. YOUNG

VORYS SATER SEYMOUR AND PEASE LLP

1909 K Street, N.W., Suite 900

Washington, D.C. 20006-1152

(202) 467-8852 / (202) 467-8881

NAMED PRODUCERS/EXPORTERS

For a list of foreign producers/exporters alleged by Petitioner, please see Attachment I.

NAMED IMPORTERS

For a list of importers alleged by Petitioner, please see Attachment II.

ESTIMATED SCHEDULE

Event Earliest Date Petition Filed January 12, 2022 DOC Initiation February 1, 2022 ITC Preliminary Investigation: Questionnaires Due January 26, 2022 Request to appear at hearing January 31, 2022 Hearing February 2, 2022 Briefs February 7, 2022 ITC Vote February 26, 2022 DOC Investigation Schedule: DOC Preliminary Antidumping Determination June 21, 2022 DOC Preliminary Countervailing Determination April 7, 2022 DOC Final Antidumping Determination September 4, 2022 DOC Final Countervailing Determination June 21, 2022 ITC Final Investigation: ITC Final AD Determination October 19, 2022 ITC Final CVD Determination August 5, 2022

ALLEGED DUMPING MARGINS

India: 235.88%

ALLEGED SUBSIDIES

For a list of alleged countervailing duty programs, please see Attachment III.

IMPORTS OF SUBJECT MERCHANDISE

2021 (Jan-Dec) India Quantity(KG) 1,403,873 Value ($) 1,121,358 AUV ($/KG) .8

