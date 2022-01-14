On January 12, 2022, Chemical Products Corporation ("CPC" or "Petitioner"), filed a petition for the imposition of antidumping and countervailing duties on imports of barium chloride from India.
SCOPE OF THE INVESTIGATION
The merchandise covered by this investigation is barium chloride, a chemical compound having the formulas BaC12 or BaC12-2H20, currently classifiable under subheading 2827.39.4500 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS). Although the HTSUS subheading is provided for convenience and customs purposes, the written description of the scope of this order is dispositive.
PETITIONERS
CHEMICAL PRODUCTS CORPORATION
102 Old Mill Road
Cartersville, GA 30120
Telephone: 770-382-2144
Website: https://www.cpc-us.com
Contact: Janet Ingram
Chief Commercial Officer
Chemical Products Corporation
COUNSEL FOR PETITIONERS
FREDERICK P.WAITE
KIMBERLY R. YOUNG
VORYS SATER SEYMOUR AND PEASE LLP
1909 K Street, N.W., Suite 900
Washington, D.C. 20006-1152
(202) 467-8852 / (202) 467-8881
NAMED PRODUCERS/EXPORTERS
For a list of foreign producers/exporters alleged by Petitioner, please see Attachment I.
NAMED IMPORTERS
For a list of importers alleged by Petitioner, please see Attachment II.
ESTIMATED SCHEDULE
|Event
|Earliest Date
|Petition Filed
|January 12, 2022
|DOC Initiation
|February 1, 2022
|ITC Preliminary Investigation:
|Questionnaires Due
|January 26, 2022
|Request to appear at hearing
|January 31, 2022
|Hearing
|February 2, 2022
|Briefs
|February 7, 2022
|ITC Vote
|February 26, 2022
|DOC Investigation Schedule:
|DOC Preliminary Antidumping Determination
|June 21, 2022
|DOC Preliminary Countervailing Determination
|April 7, 2022
|DOC Final Antidumping Determination
|September 4, 2022
|DOC Final Countervailing Determination
|June 21, 2022
|ITC Final Investigation:
|ITC Final AD Determination
|October 19, 2022
|ITC Final CVD Determination
|August 5, 2022
ALLEGED DUMPING MARGINS
India: 235.88%
ALLEGED SUBSIDIES
For a list of alleged countervailing duty programs, please see Attachment III.
IMPORTS OF SUBJECT MERCHANDISE
|
2021
(Jan-Dec)
|India
|Quantity(KG)
|1,403,873
|Value ($)
|1,121,358
|AUV ($/KG)
|.8
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.