On January 3, 2022, the Department of Commerce ("Commerce") announced in the Federal Register the opportunity to request an annual administrative review for products that are currently subject to antidumping and countervailing duties. The products and countries that have been listed in the Federal Register notice are the following:
AD
- Belarus: Carbon and Alloy Steel Wire Rod
- Brazil: Prestressed Concrete Steel Wire Stand
- Canada: Softwood Lumber
- Germany: Forged Steel Fluid End Blocks
- India: Prestressed Concrete Steel Wire Strand
- India: Polyester Textured Yarn
- Italy: Forged Steel Fluid End Blocks
- Mexico: Prestressed Concrete Steel Wire Strand
- Republic of Korea: Prestressed Concrete Steel Wire Strand
- Russia: Carbon and Alloy Steel Wire Rod
- South Africa: Ferrovanadium
- Thailand: Prestressed Concrete Steel Wire Strand
- The People's Republic of China: Calcium Hypochlorite, Carbon and Certain Alloy Steel Wire Rod, Certain Crepe Paper Products, Certain Hardwood Plywood Products, Ferrovanadium, Folding Gift Boxes, Polyester Textured Yarn, Potassium Permanganate, Wooden Bedroom Furniture, Carbon and Alloy Steel Wire Rod
CVD
- Argentina: Biodiesel
- Canada: Softwood Lumber
- Germany: Forged Steel Fluid End Blocks
- India: Polyester Textured Yarn, Forged Steel Fluid End Blocks
- Indonesia: Biodiesel
- Italy: Forged Steel Fluid End Blocks
- The People's Republic of China: Calcium Hypochlorite, Carbon and Certain Alloy Steel Wire Rod, Circular Welded Carbon Quality Steel Line Pipe, Certain Hardwood Plywood Products, Certain Oil Country Tubular Goods, Certain Tool Chests and Cabinets, Forged Steel Fluid End Blocks, Polyester Textured Yarn
Suspension Agreements
Russia: Certain Cut To Length Carbon Steel Plate
As part of this annual review process, Commerce intends to select respondents based on an analysis of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data for U.S. imports during the period of review which is released only to legal counsel for interested parties. Any party wishing to participate in the antidumping and countervailing duty review process, or who may be affected by duties on the products identified in the Federal Register notice, should file a request for review no later than January 31, 2022. In order to be eligible to participate in the review, a party must either be an exporter or importer of the specific products during the specific time periods identified in the Federal Register notice.
