On January 3, 2022, the Department of Commerce ("Commerce") announced in the Federal Register the opportunity to request an annual administrative review for products that are currently subject to antidumping and countervailing duties. The products and countries that have been listed in the Federal Register notice are the following:

AD

Belarus: Carbon and Alloy Steel Wire Rod

Brazil: Prestressed Concrete Steel Wire Stand

Canada: Softwood Lumber

Germany: Forged Steel Fluid End Blocks

India: Prestressed Concrete Steel Wire Strand

India: Polyester Textured Yarn

Italy: Forged Steel Fluid End Blocks

Mexico: Prestressed Concrete Steel Wire Strand

Republic of Korea: Prestressed Concrete Steel Wire Strand

Russia: Carbon and Alloy Steel Wire Rod

South Africa: Ferrovanadium

Thailand: Prestressed Concrete Steel Wire Strand

The People's Republic of China: Calcium Hypochlorite, Carbon and Certain Alloy Steel Wire Rod, Certain Crepe Paper Products, Certain Hardwood Plywood Products, Ferrovanadium, Folding Gift Boxes, Polyester Textured Yarn, Potassium Permanganate, Wooden Bedroom Furniture, Carbon and Alloy Steel Wire Rod

CVD

Argentina: Biodiesel

Canada: Softwood Lumber

Germany: Forged Steel Fluid End Blocks

India: Polyester Textured Yarn, Forged Steel Fluid End Blocks

Indonesia: Biodiesel

Italy: Forged Steel Fluid End Blocks

The People's Republic of China: Calcium Hypochlorite, Carbon and Certain Alloy Steel Wire Rod, Circular Welded Carbon Quality Steel Line Pipe, Certain Hardwood Plywood Products, Certain Oil Country Tubular Goods, Certain Tool Chests and Cabinets, Forged Steel Fluid End Blocks, Polyester Textured Yarn

Suspension Agreements

Russia: Certain Cut To Length Carbon Steel Plate

As part of this annual review process, Commerce intends to select respondents based on an analysis of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data for U.S. imports during the period of review which is released only to legal counsel for interested parties. Any party wishing to participate in the antidumping and countervailing duty review process, or who may be affected by duties on the products identified in the Federal Register notice, should file a request for review no later than January 31, 2022. In order to be eligible to participate in the review, a party must either be an exporter or importer of the specific products during the specific time periods identified in the Federal Register notice.

