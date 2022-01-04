ARTICLE

On December 29, 2021, Ventura Coastal LLC (“Ventura Coastal” or “Petitioner”), filed a petition for the imposition of antidumping duties on imports of lemon juice from South Africa and Brazil.

Scope of the Investigation

The merchandise covered by this investigation is lemon juice for further manufacture, with or without addition of preservatives, sugar, or other sweeteners, regardless of the GPL (grams per liter of citric acid) level of concentration, brix level, brix/acid ratio, pulp content, clarity, grade, horticulture method (e.g., organic or not), processed form (e.g., frozen or not-from-concentrate), FDA standard of identity (as defined under 19 C.F.R. § 146.114 et seq.), the size of the container in which packed, or the method of packing. The scope also includes lemon juice that is blended with lemon juice from sources not subject to the investigation. Only the subject component of such blended merchandise is covered by the scope of the investigation. Blended lemon juice is defined as two or more distinct lemon juice products with differing country(s) of origin mixed together to form a singular lemon juice product where the component parts are no longer individually distinguishable.

Excluded from the scope are: (1) Lemon juice at any level of concentration packed in retail-sized containers ready for sale to consumers, typically at a level of concentration of 48 GPL; and (2) beverage products such as lemonade that typically contain 20% or less lemon juice as an ingredient.

The lemon juice subject to this investigation orders is currently classifiable under subheadings 2009.31.4000, 2009.31.6020, 2009.31.6040, 2009.39.6020, and 2009.39.6040 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (“HTSUS”). Although the HTSUS subheadings are provided for convenience and customs purposes, the written description of the scope of these investigations is dispositive.

Petitioners

Ventura Coastal, LLC

2325 Vista Del Mar Drive

Ventura, CA 93001

Contact: William Borgers

Telephone: +1 (805) 653-7030

Fax: +1 (805)-652-1174

Email: wborgers@vcoastal.com

Website: https://www.venturacoastal.com

Counsel for Petitioners

Barnes, Richardson & Colburn LLP

Matthew T. McGrath, Esq.

Mert E. Arkan, Esq.

David B. Sessions, Esq.

1850 M St NW

Suite 1060

Washington, D.C. 20036

(202) 438-0070

Named Producers/Exporters

Brazil

Louis Dreyfus Company Brasil S.A.

Av. Brg. Faria Lima, 1355

Jardim Paulistano, São Paulo, 01452-002

Telephone: +55 11 3039-6700

Website: https://www.ldc.com/br/en

Citrus Juice Eireli

Rod. Cezário José de Castilho, Km 474,5

Itajobi, Sao Paulo

Telephone: +55 17 3546-9200

Website: https://www.citrusjuice.com.br

South Africa

Cape Fruit Processors Pty. Ltd.

3 New Eskdale Street

Paarl, 7646

Telephone: +27 21 863 0341

Website: https://www.capefruits.co.za

Venco Fruit Processors Pty. Ltd.

Remainder of Farm Commando Kraal 113

Sunland Road (R336)

Addo, 6105

Telephone: +27 42 233 0438

Website: http://vencofruit.co.za

Named Importers

For a list of importers alleged by Petitioner, please see Attachment I.

Period of Investigation

October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021

Estimated Schedule

Event Earliest Date Petition Filed December 29, 2021 DOC Initiation January 18, 2022 ITC Preliminary Investigation: Questionnaires Due January 12, 2022 Request to appear at hearing January 17, 2022 Hearing January 19, 2022 Briefs January 24, 2022 ITC Vote February 14, 2022 DOC Investigation Schedule: DOC Preliminary Antidumping Determination June 7, 2022 DOC Preliminary Countervailing Determination March 24, 2022 DOC Final Countervailing Determination June 7, 2022 ITC Final Investigation: ITC Final AD Determination October 5, 2022 ITC Final CVD Determination July 22, 2022

Alleged Dumping Margins

Brazil: 555.22%

South Africa: 128.61%

Volume and Value of Imports

2018 2019 2020 2020 YTD (Jan-Oct) 2021 YTD (Jan-Oct) 2021 (projected) Brazil Quantity(L) 35,591,159 27,301,622 23,402,359 10,975,004 31,383,397 66,925,939 Value ($) 20,158,525 17,186,675 11,872,121 4,675,455 14,486,884 36,785,733 AUV ($/L) .566 .629 .507 .426 .462 .549 South Africa Quantity(L) 13,485,091 7,437,113 18,658,762 14,653,150 24,420,160 31,095,700 Value ($) 7,744,487 4,042,953 8,761,105 7,179,326 9,134,686 11,147,278 AUV ($/L) .574 .544 .469 .489 .374 .358

