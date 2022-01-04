On December 29, 2021, Ventura Coastal LLC (“Ventura Coastal” or “Petitioner”), filed a petition for the imposition of antidumping duties on imports of lemon juice from South Africa and Brazil.
Scope of the Investigation
The merchandise covered by this investigation is lemon juice for further manufacture, with or without addition of preservatives, sugar, or other sweeteners, regardless of the GPL (grams per liter of citric acid) level of concentration, brix level, brix/acid ratio, pulp content, clarity, grade, horticulture method (e.g., organic or not), processed form (e.g., frozen or not-from-concentrate), FDA standard of identity (as defined under 19 C.F.R. § 146.114 et seq.), the size of the container in which packed, or the method of packing. The scope also includes lemon juice that is blended with lemon juice from sources not subject to the investigation. Only the subject component of such blended merchandise is covered by the scope of the investigation. Blended lemon juice is defined as two or more distinct lemon juice products with differing country(s) of origin mixed together to form a singular lemon juice product where the component parts are no longer individually distinguishable.
Excluded from the scope are: (1) Lemon juice at any level of concentration packed in retail-sized containers ready for sale to consumers, typically at a level of concentration of 48 GPL; and (2) beverage products such as lemonade that typically contain 20% or less lemon juice as an ingredient.
The lemon juice subject to this investigation orders is currently classifiable under subheadings 2009.31.4000, 2009.31.6020, 2009.31.6040, 2009.39.6020, and 2009.39.6040 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (“HTSUS”). Although the HTSUS subheadings are provided for convenience and customs purposes, the written description of the scope of these investigations is dispositive.
Petitioners
Ventura Coastal, LLC
2325 Vista Del Mar Drive
Ventura, CA 93001
Contact: William Borgers
Telephone: +1 (805) 653-7030
Fax: +1 (805)-652-1174
Email: wborgers@vcoastal.com
Website: https://www.venturacoastal.com
Counsel for Petitioners
Barnes, Richardson & Colburn LLP
Matthew T. McGrath, Esq.
Mert E. Arkan, Esq.
David B. Sessions, Esq.
1850 M St NW
Suite 1060
Washington, D.C. 20036
(202) 438-0070
Named Producers/Exporters
Brazil
Louis Dreyfus Company Brasil S.A.
Av. Brg. Faria Lima, 1355
Jardim Paulistano, São Paulo, 01452-002
Telephone: +55 11 3039-6700
Website: https://www.ldc.com/br/en
Citrus Juice Eireli
Rod. Cezário José de Castilho, Km 474,5
Itajobi, Sao Paulo
Telephone: +55 17 3546-9200
Website: https://www.citrusjuice.com.br
South Africa
Cape Fruit Processors Pty. Ltd.
3 New Eskdale Street
Paarl, 7646
Telephone: +27 21 863 0341
Website: https://www.capefruits.co.za
Venco Fruit Processors Pty. Ltd.
Remainder of Farm Commando Kraal 113
Sunland Road (R336)
Addo, 6105
Telephone: +27 42 233 0438
Website: http://vencofruit.co.za
Named Importers
For a list of importers alleged by Petitioner, please see Attachment I.
Period of Investigation
October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021
Estimated Schedule
|Event
|Earliest Date
|Petition Filed
|December 29, 2021
|DOC Initiation
|January 18, 2022
|ITC Preliminary Investigation:
|Questionnaires Due
|January 12, 2022
|Request to appear at hearing
|January 17, 2022
|Hearing
|January 19, 2022
|Briefs
|January 24, 2022
|ITC Vote
|February 14, 2022
|DOC Investigation Schedule:
|DOC Preliminary Antidumping Determination
|June 7, 2022
|DOC Preliminary Countervailing Determination
|March 24, 2022
|DOC Final Countervailing Determination
|June 7, 2022
|ITC Final Investigation:
|ITC Final AD Determination
|October 5, 2022
|ITC Final CVD Determination
|July 22, 2022
Alleged Dumping Margins
Brazil: 555.22%
South Africa: 128.61%
Volume and Value of Imports
|2018
|2019
|2020
|
2020 YTD
(Jan-Oct)
|
2021 YTD
(Jan-Oct)
|
2021
(projected)
|Brazil
|Quantity(L)
|35,591,159
|27,301,622
|23,402,359
|10,975,004
|31,383,397
|66,925,939
|Value ($)
|20,158,525
|17,186,675
|11,872,121
|4,675,455
|14,486,884
|36,785,733
|AUV ($/L)
|.566
|.629
|.507
|.426
|.462
|.549
|South Africa
|Quantity(L)
|13,485,091
|7,437,113
|18,658,762
|14,653,150
|24,420,160
|31,095,700
|Value ($)
|7,744,487
|4,042,953
|8,761,105
|7,179,326
|9,134,686
|11,147,278
|AUV ($/L)
|.574
|.544
|.469
|.489
|.374
|.358
