On December 31, 2021, the U.S. Department of Commerce published a notice that it will automatically initiate, starting January 3, 2022, five-year Sunset Reviews for antidumping duty (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) orders from.

Listed below are the countries and products named in the notice:

People's Republic of China Large Residential Washers (1st Review) (A-570-033)

Glycine (5th Review) (A-570-836)

China Wooden Bedroom Furniture (1st Review) (A-570-890) South Korea P Polyester Staple Fiber (4th Review) (A-580-839) Taiwan Polyester Staple Fiber (4th Review) (A-583-833)

