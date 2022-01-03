ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On January 1, 2022, the new Harmonized Tariff Schedule (HTS) will take effect with a number of significant updates for importers and exporters. The World Customs Organization (WCO) made approximately 350 amendments which will impact a substantial number of products and product groups being imported into the U.S. In addition to new classifications, importers should also take note of the updated tariff descriptions, legal notes, and product descriptions. The new changes are expected to account for the continued advances in technology and developing global priorities. A complete list of changes can be found here in a report released by the International Trade Commission in May 2021.

Companies engaged in international trade who have not yet reviewed their product database should do so immediately to determine any necessary updates for 2022. If you are unsure about the impact of this update on your product classifications, contact the Husch Blackwell International Trade Team for assistance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.