ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On December 28, 2021, the U.S. Department of Commerce published a notice initiating new administrative reviews for antidumping duty (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) orders with November anniversary dates. Listed below are the countries and products named in the notice:

Austria Strontium Chromate (A–433–813) France Strontium Chromate (A–427–830) India Welded Stainless Pressure Pipe (A–533–867)

Stainless Steel Flanges (C–533–878) Indonesia Monosodium Glutamate (A–560–826) Mexico: Seamless Refined Copper Pipe and Tube (A–201–838)

Steel Concrete Reinforcing Bar (A–201–844) Republic of Korea Certain Circular Welded Non-Alloy Steel Pipe (A–580–809) China Diamond Sawblades and Parts Thereof (A–570–900)

Fresh Garlic (A–570–831)

Forged Steel Fittings (A–570–067/C–570–068)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (Pet) Film (A–570–924)

Chlorinated Isocyanurates (C–570–991) Turkey Steel Concrete Reinforcing Bar (C–489–819)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.