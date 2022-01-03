On December 28, 2021, the U.S. Department of Commerce published a  notice initiating new administrative reviews for antidumping duty (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) orders with November anniversary dates. Listed below are the countries and products named in the notice:

  1. Austria
    • Strontium Chromate (A–433–813)
  2. France
    • Strontium Chromate (A–427–830)
  3. India
    • Welded Stainless Pressure Pipe (A–533–867)
    • Stainless Steel Flanges (C–533–878)
  4. Indonesia
    • Monosodium Glutamate (A–560–826)
  5. Mexico:
    • Seamless Refined Copper Pipe and Tube (A–201–838)
    • Steel Concrete Reinforcing Bar (A–201–844)
  6. Republic of Korea
    • Certain Circular Welded Non-Alloy Steel Pipe (A–580–809)
  7. China
    • Diamond Sawblades and Parts Thereof (A–570–900)
    • Fresh Garlic (A–570–831)
    • Forged Steel Fittings (A–570–067/C–570–068)
    • Polyethylene Terephthalate (Pet) Film (A–570–924)
    • Chlorinated Isocyanurates (C–570–991)
  8. Turkey
    • Steel Concrete Reinforcing Bar (C–489–819)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.