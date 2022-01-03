On December 28, 2021, the U.S. Department of Commerce published a notice initiating new administrative reviews for antidumping duty (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) orders with November anniversary dates. Listed below are the countries and products named in the notice:
- Austria
- Strontium Chromate (A–433–813)
- France
- Strontium Chromate (A–427–830)
- India
- Welded Stainless Pressure Pipe (A–533–867)
- Stainless Steel Flanges (C–533–878)
- Indonesia
- Monosodium Glutamate (A–560–826)
- Mexico:
- Seamless Refined Copper Pipe and Tube (A–201–838)
- Steel Concrete Reinforcing Bar (A–201–844)
- Republic of Korea
- Certain Circular Welded Non-Alloy Steel Pipe (A–580–809)
- China
- Diamond Sawblades and Parts Thereof (A–570–900)
- Fresh Garlic (A–570–831)
- Forged Steel Fittings (A–570–067/C–570–068)
- Polyethylene Terephthalate (Pet) Film (A–570–924)
- Chlorinated Isocyanurates (C–570–991)
- Turkey
- Steel Concrete Reinforcing Bar (C–489–819)
