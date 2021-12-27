ARTICLE

Underpriced foreign imports can have a significant impact on domestic markets, driving down prices and profits for U.S. manufacturers. U.S. international trade laws can seem complex and daunting, but in this episode, international trade partner Brooke Ringel, in conversation with Heather Tighe, breaks them down and talks about how domestic producers can use trade remedies to restore fair competition in the marketplace. We also discuss those pesky supply chain issues and career advice for aspiring trade attorneys and professionals.

