This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:30 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief

1:30 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT awards the Medal of Honor to Sergeant First Class Alwyn C. Cashe, United States Army, Sergeant First Class Christopher A. Celiz, United States Army, and Master Sergeant Earl D. Plumlee, United States Army, for conspicuous gallantry; The First Lady, The Vice President, and The Second Gentleman also attend | East Room

3:00 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT meet with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team on the latest developments related to the Omicron variant | Roosevelt Room

VPOTUS' Schedule*

9:55 a.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law; EPA Administrator Michael Regan will also deliver remarks | AFL-CIO Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

1:30 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT will award the Medal of Honor to Sergeant First Class Alwyn C. Cashe, United States Army, Sergeant First Class Christopher A. Celiz, United States Army, and Master Sergeant Earl D. Plumlee, United States Army, for conspicuous gallantry; The First Lady, the Vice President, and the Second Gentleman will also attend | East Room

3:00 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and the Vice President meet with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team on the latest developments related to the Omicron variant | Roosevelt Room

4:20 p.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will ceremonially swear in Brian Nelson as Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Crimes at the Department of the Treasury | Vice President's Ceremonial Office.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

3:15 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Deputy National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

* The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

U.S. Storm Damage

Remarks by President Biden After Surveying Storm Damage During Tour of Mayfield, Kentucky

Remarks by President Biden in Dawson Springs on the Response to the Tornadoes

Remarks by President Biden During Briefing with Local Leaders on Tornado Response

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Amends Kentucky Disaster Declaration

Remarks by President Biden in Press Gaggle

Remarks by President Biden Before Marine One Departure

Transnational Organized Crime

Executive Order on Establishing the United States Council on Transnational Organized Crime

Executive Order on Imposing Sanctions on Foreign Persons Involved in the Global Illicit Drug Trade

Letter to Congress on Imposing Sanctions on Foreign Persons Involved in the Global Illicit Drug Trade

Fact Sheet: The Biden Administration Launches New Efforts to Counter Transnational Criminal Organizations and Illicit Drugs

Foreign Affairs

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Call with Russian Presidential Foreign Policy Advisor Yuriy Ushakov

Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with National Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan of Armenia

Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Fact Sheet: The Biden-?Harris Administration Trucking Action Plan to Strengthen America's Trucking Workforce | December 16, 2021

Fact Sheet: The Biden-?Harris Lead Pipe and Paint Action Plan | December 16, 2021

Other Developments

Statement from President Joe Biden on Unemployment Insurance Claims | December 16, 2021

Press Release: Protecting Against Malicious Cyber Activity before the Holidays | December 16, 2021

Readout of Investment Roundtable Hosted by the Interagency Working Group on Coal and Power Plant Communities and Economic Revitalization

Transcript : Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials

: Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials Transcript: Press Gaggle by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Diplomatic and Agency Nominees

Nominations/Appointment: President Biden Announces Key Nominees and an Appointee to Board and Commission Roles

Nominations: President Biden Names Eleventh Round of Judicial Nominees

Nominations Sent to the Senate

Department of Defense (DOD)

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Bilateral Meeting with Canadian Minister of National Defence Anita Anand

Readout: Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks Visits Hawaii and Indo-Pacific Command

Joint Statement on 8th United States - New Zealand Defense Policy Dialogue

Article: NORAD Satellites, Fighter Pilots Help Track Santa

Article: Deputy Defense Secretary Lauds Achievements of DOD's Acquisition Workforce

Publication : COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update, December 15, 2021

: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update, December 15, 2021 Press Release: DoD Releases 2022 Basic Allowance for Housing Rates

Press Release: Defense Department Launches Memorial for Service Members

Press Release: DoD hosts Combined Space Operations Initiative Principals Board

Contracts for December 15, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Thursday, December 16

Asia-Pacific

December 15: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Momen

December 15: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at Town Hall with YSEALI

December 15: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Ashwad Ismail of Astro Awani

Middle East

December 15: Statement | Joint Statement on the U.S.-Israel Economic Development Group

Other Developments

December 15: Statement | Combating Transnational Crime and Imposing Sanctions on Persons Involved in the Global Illicit Drug Trade

December 15: Statement | Kazakhstan Independence Day

December 15: Statement | The National Museum of American Diplomacy Announces New 2022 Teacher Workshop

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power at the 2021 Open Government Partnership (OGP) Global Summit Session "Beyond the Ballot Box: Building Inclusive Civic Space"

Press Release: Protections for Stateless Individuals in the United States

Press Release: Launch of the INSPIRES Website

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Situation in Central Africa

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?at the UN Security Council Stakeout on the Human Rights Situation in DPRK

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?at a UNSC Briefing on Sudan/South Sudan

Department of the Treasury

Press Release: Treasury International Capital Data for October

Press Release: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen Sends Letter to Congressional Leadership on the Debt Issuance Suspension Period Extension

Press Release: Treasury and IRS Disburse Sixth Monthly Child Tax Credit to Families of 61 Million Children

Press Release: Treasury Uses New Sanctions Authority to Combat Global Illicit Drug Trade

Sanctions List Updates: Issuance of Executive Order Imposing Sanctions on Foreign Persons Involved in the Global Illicit Drug Trade; Counter Narcotics Designations and Designations Updates

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Approves 2022 PCAOB Budget and Accounting Support Fee

Press Release: SEC Proposes Rules to Prevent Fraud in Connection With Security-Based Swaps Transactions, to Prevent Undue Influence over CCOs and to Require Reporting of Large Security-Based Swap Positions

Press Release: SEC Proposes Amendments to Money Market Fund Rules

Press Release: SEC Proposes New Share Repurchase Disclosure Rules

Press Release: SEC Proposes Amendments Regarding Rule 10b5-1 Insider Trading Plans and Related Disclosures

Press Release: Wedbush Securities Charged with Unregistered Sales of Microcap Securities and Failing to Report Suspicious Transactions

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks at the 2021 VOCA Assistance Administrator Bi-Annual Summit

Press Release : Court Permanently Enjoins Three Vietnamese Residents from Continuing to Operate a Pandemic-Related Fraud Scheme

: Court Permanently Enjoins Three Vietnamese Residents from Continuing to Operate a Pandemic-Related Fraud Scheme Press Release : Four Charged in $35 Million COVID-19 Relief Fraud Scheme

: Four Charged in $35 Million COVID-19 Relief Fraud Scheme Press Release: United States and Australia Enter CLOUD Act Agreement to Facilitate Investigations of Serious Crime

Press Release: Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin Pleads Guilty in Federal Court to Depriving George Floyd and a Minor Victim of Their Constitutional Rights

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)

Press Release: DHS Announces Commitment to Enhance Protections for Stateless Individuals in the United States

Press Release: CBP Officers Seize $1.2 Million in Hard Narcotics in Two Enforcement Actions at Laredo Port of Entry (Texas)

Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Agents Arrest Active Gang Member (Texas)

Press Release: CBP Warns Residents of Phone Scam (North Dakota)

Press Release: USCIS Announces FY 2021 Accomplishments

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Press Release: FEMA Approves $2.7 Million for Robinson Bayou Drainage Improvement Study

Link to other FEMA press releases

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Statement by USTR Spokesperson Adam Hodge on Canada's Digital Services Tax As Described in Canada's Notice of Ways and Means Motion to Introduce an Act to Implement a Digital Services Tax | December 15, 2021

Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai, Ambassador Sarah Bianchi, and AUSTR Hamilton's Meeting with African Continental Free Trade Area Secretary General Wamkele Mene and African Union Ambassador, Suka-Mafudze | December 13, 2021

Department of Commerce

Press Release: Commerce Acts to Deter Misuse of Biotechnology, Other U.S. Technologies by the People's Republic of China to Support Surveillance and Military Modernization that Threaten National Security | December 16, 2021

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Votes to Continue Investigation Concerning Superabsorbent Polymers from South Korea

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: Advertising Platform OpenX Will Pay $2 Million for Collecting Personal Information from Children in Violation of Children's Privacy Law

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Initiates Proceeding on Future of Universal Service

Press Release: Kentucky Tornadoes Communications Status Report for December 15, 2021

Press Release: FCC Seeks to Improve Accessibility & Clarity of Emergency Alerts

Press Release: FCC Moves to Facilitate Satellite Broadband Competition

US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)

Readout: Heads of G7 Export Credit Agencies Met at a Virtual Meeting

Department of Energy (DOE)

Statement by Secretary Granholm on President Biden's Nomination of Marvin Adams

Press Release: DOE Announces $18.6 Million to Expand the Weatherization Assistance Program

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Camille Touton Sworn In as Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Link to daily EPA press releases

Department of Transportation

Statement from Secretary Buttigieg on Amtrak Leadership Transition

Press Release: FHWA Delivers Largest Federal Highway Apportionment in Decades as Part of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding

Department of Labor

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Garland home healthcare agencies failed to pay $1.2M in minimum wage & overtime wages

Press Release: Cincinnati businessman ordered to prison for defrauding workers of retirement benefits, earning contract with falsified documents

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites global spice importer after worker suffers partial finger amputation at Jackson facility, levies $146K in penalties

Department of Education

Statement by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on President Biden's Nomination of LaWanda Toney

Statement by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on NCES Release of Data Regarding Mode of Instruction and School Response to COVID-19

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Approves First Drug to Prevent Graft Versus Host Disease

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.