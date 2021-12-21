This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
9:30 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief
1:30 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT awards the Medal of Honor to Sergeant First Class Alwyn C. Cashe, United States Army, Sergeant First Class Christopher A. Celiz, United States Army, and Master Sergeant Earl D. Plumlee, United States Army, for conspicuous gallantry; The First Lady, The Vice President, and The Second Gentleman also attend | East Room
3:00 p.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT meet with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team on the latest developments related to the Omicron variant | Roosevelt Room
VPOTUS' Schedule*
9:55 a.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law; EPA Administrator Michael Regan will also deliver remarks | AFL-CIO Headquarters in Washington, D.C.
4:20 p.m. EST - THE VICE PRESIDENT will ceremonially swear in Brian Nelson as Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Crimes at the Department of the Treasury | Vice President's Ceremonial Office.
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
3:15 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Deputy National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
Recap of Wednesday, December 15, 2021
The White House
U.S. Storm Damage
- Remarks by President Biden After Surveying Storm Damage During Tour of Mayfield, Kentucky
- Remarks by President Biden in Dawson Springs on the Response to the Tornadoes
- Remarks by President Biden During Briefing with Local Leaders on Tornado Response
- Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Amends Kentucky Disaster Declaration
- Remarks by President Biden in Press Gaggle
- Remarks by President Biden Before Marine One Departure
Transnational Organized Crime
- Executive Order on Establishing the United States Council on Transnational Organized Crime
- Executive Order on Imposing Sanctions on Foreign Persons Involved in the Global Illicit Drug Trade
- Letter to Congress on Imposing Sanctions on Foreign Persons Involved in the Global Illicit Drug Trade
- Fact Sheet: The Biden Administration Launches New Efforts to Counter Transnational Criminal Organizations and Illicit Drugs
Foreign Affairs
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Call with Russian Presidential Foreign Policy Advisor Yuriy Ushakov
- Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's Meeting with National Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan of Armenia
Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
- Fact Sheet: The Biden-?Harris Administration Trucking Action Plan to Strengthen America's Trucking Workforce | December 16, 2021
- Fact Sheet: The Biden-?Harris Lead Pipe and Paint Action Plan | December 16, 2021
Other Developments
- Statement from President Joe Biden on Unemployment Insurance Claims | December 16, 2021
- Press Release: Protecting Against Malicious Cyber Activity before the Holidays | December 16, 2021
- Readout of Investment Roundtable Hosted by the Interagency Working Group on Coal and Power Plant Communities and Economic Revitalization
- Transcript: Press Briefing by White House COVID-?19 Response Team and Public Health Officials
- Transcript: Press Gaggle by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
- Nominations: President Biden Announces Key Diplomatic and Agency Nominees
- Nominations/Appointment: President Biden Announces Key Nominees and an Appointee to Board and Commission Roles
- Nominations: President Biden Names Eleventh Round of Judicial Nominees
- Nominations Sent to the Senate
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Bilateral Meeting with Canadian Minister of National Defence Anita Anand
- Readout: Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks Visits Hawaii and Indo-Pacific Command
- Joint Statement on 8th United States - New Zealand Defense Policy Dialogue
- Article: NORAD Satellites, Fighter Pilots Help Track Santa
- Article: Deputy Defense Secretary Lauds Achievements of DOD's Acquisition Workforce
- Publication: COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Installation Status Update, December 15, 2021
- Press Release: DoD Releases 2022 Basic Allowance for Housing Rates
- Press Release: Defense Department Launches Memorial for Service Members
- Press Release: DoD hosts Combined Space Operations Initiative Principals Board
- Contracts for December 15, 2021
Department of State
- Daily Schedule | Thursday, December 16
Asia-Pacific
- December 15: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Momen
- December 15: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at Town Hall with YSEALI
- December 15: Interview | Secretary Antony J. Blinken with Ashwad Ismail of Astro Awani
Middle East
- December 15: Statement | Joint Statement on the U.S.-Israel Economic Development Group
Other Developments
- December 15: Statement | Combating Transnational Crime and Imposing Sanctions on Persons Involved in the Global Illicit Drug Trade
- December 15: Statement | Kazakhstan Independence Day
- December 15: Statement | The National Museum of American Diplomacy Announces New 2022 Teacher Workshop
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power at the 2021 Open Government Partnership (OGP) Global Summit Session "Beyond the Ballot Box: Building Inclusive Civic Space"
- Press Release: Protections for Stateless Individuals in the United States
- Press Release: Launch of the INSPIRES Website
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on the Situation in Central Africa
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?at the UN Security Council Stakeout on the Human Rights Situation in DPRK
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield?at a UNSC Briefing on Sudan/South Sudan
Department of the Treasury
- Press Release: Treasury International Capital Data for October
- Press Release: Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen Sends Letter to Congressional Leadership on the Debt Issuance Suspension Period Extension
- Press Release: Treasury and IRS Disburse Sixth Monthly Child Tax Credit to Families of 61 Million Children
- Press Release: Treasury Uses New Sanctions Authority to Combat Global Illicit Drug Trade
- Sanctions List Updates: Issuance of Executive Order Imposing Sanctions on Foreign Persons Involved in the Global Illicit Drug Trade; Counter Narcotics Designations and Designations Updates
Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)
- Press Release: SEC Approves 2022 PCAOB Budget and Accounting Support Fee
- Press Release: SEC Proposes Rules to Prevent Fraud in Connection With Security-Based Swaps Transactions, to Prevent Undue Influence over CCOs and to Require Reporting of Large Security-Based Swap Positions
- Press Release: SEC Proposes Amendments to Money Market Fund Rules
- Press Release: SEC Proposes New Share Repurchase Disclosure Rules
- Press Release: SEC Proposes Amendments Regarding Rule 10b5-1 Insider Trading Plans and Related Disclosures
- Press Release: Wedbush Securities Charged with Unregistered Sales of Microcap Securities and Failing to Report Suspicious Transactions
Department of Justice
- Speech: Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta Delivers Remarks at the 2021 VOCA Assistance Administrator Bi-Annual Summit
- Press Release: Court Permanently Enjoins Three Vietnamese Residents from Continuing to Operate a Pandemic-Related Fraud Scheme
- Press Release: Four Charged in $35 Million COVID-19 Relief Fraud Scheme
- Press Release: United States and Australia Enter CLOUD Act Agreement to Facilitate Investigations of Serious Crime
- Press Release: Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin Pleads Guilty in Federal Court to Depriving George Floyd and a Minor Victim of Their Constitutional Rights
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)/US Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS)
- Press Release: DHS Announces Commitment to Enhance Protections for Stateless Individuals in the United States
- Press Release: CBP Officers Seize $1.2 Million in Hard Narcotics in Two Enforcement Actions at Laredo Port of Entry (Texas)
- Press Release: Laredo Sector Border Patrol Agents Arrest Active Gang Member (Texas)
- Press Release: CBP Warns Residents of Phone Scam (North Dakota)
- Press Release: USCIS Announces FY 2021 Accomplishments
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Press Release: FEMA Approves $2.7 Million for Robinson Bayou Drainage Improvement Study
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Statement by USTR Spokesperson Adam Hodge on Canada's Digital Services Tax As Described in Canada's Notice of Ways and Means Motion to Introduce an Act to Implement a Digital Services Tax | December 15, 2021
- Readout of Ambassador Katherine Tai, Ambassador Sarah Bianchi, and AUSTR Hamilton's Meeting with African Continental Free Trade Area Secretary General Wamkele Mene and African Union Ambassador, Suka-Mafudze | December 13, 2021
Department of Commerce
- Press Release: Commerce Acts to Deter Misuse of Biotechnology, Other U.S. Technologies by the People's Republic of China to Support Surveillance and Military Modernization that Threaten National Security | December 16, 2021
US International Trade Commission (USITC)
- Press Release: USITC Votes to Continue Investigation Concerning Superabsorbent Polymers from South Korea
Federal Trade Commission (FTC)
- Press Release: Advertising Platform OpenX Will Pay $2 Million for Collecting Personal Information from Children in Violation of Children's Privacy Law
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Initiates Proceeding on Future of Universal Service
- Press Release: Kentucky Tornadoes Communications Status Report for December 15, 2021
- Press Release: FCC Seeks to Improve Accessibility & Clarity of Emergency Alerts
- Press Release: FCC Moves to Facilitate Satellite Broadband Competition
US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)
- Readout: Heads of G7 Export Credit Agencies Met at a Virtual Meeting
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Statement by Secretary Granholm on President Biden's Nomination of Marvin Adams
- Press Release: DOE Announces $18.6 Million to Expand the Weatherization Assistance Program
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Camille Touton Sworn In as Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
Department of Transportation
- Statement from Secretary Buttigieg on Amtrak Leadership Transition
- Press Release: FHWA Delivers Largest Federal Highway Apportionment in Decades as Part of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding
Department of Labor
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor finds Garland home healthcare agencies failed to pay $1.2M in minimum wage & overtime wages
- Press Release: Cincinnati businessman ordered to prison for defrauding workers of retirement benefits, earning contract with falsified documents
- Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites global spice importer after worker suffers partial finger amputation at Jackson facility, levies $146K in penalties
Department of Education
- Statement by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on President Biden's Nomination of LaWanda Toney
- Statement by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on NCES Release of Data Regarding Mode of Instruction and School Response to COVID-19
Food & Drug Administration (FDA)
- Press Release: FDA Approves First Drug to Prevent Graft Versus Host Disease
