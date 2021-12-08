In Husch Blackwell's November 2021 Trade Law Newsletter, you'll learn about the following updates in international trade and supply chain law:
- The U.S. set to rollback existing Section 232 steel and aluminum tariffs
- The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative extending exclusions for COVID related products
- An update on U.S. Department of Commerce decisions
- U.S. International Trade Commission - Section 701/731 proceedings
- Summary of decisions from the Court of International Trade
- Updates from the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit
- November export controls and sanctions
