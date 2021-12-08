In Husch Blackwell's November 2021 Trade Law Newsletter, you'll learn about the following updates in international trade and supply chain law:

The U.S. set to rollback existing Section 232 steel and aluminum tariffs

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative extending exclusions for COVID related products

An update on U.S. Department of Commerce decisions

U.S. International Trade Commission - Section 701/731 proceedings

Summary of decisions from the Court of International Trade

Updates from the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit

November export controls and sanctions

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.