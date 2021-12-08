Torres Law and NCBFAA present a webinar on

Country of Origin & Foreign Trade Agreements



Register: Registration Link Here

Wednesday, December 15, 2021

1 to 2 pm ET

1 CCS/MCS Credit

$25/Member & $45/Non-Member

Join Torres Law and NCBFAA for a webinar on Country of Origin & Foreign Trade Agreements to discuss:

Why is country of origin important?

Non-preferential vs preferential rules of origin

Determination of country of origin / substantial transformation

Origin Verifications by US or Mexican authorities

Q&A

Meet the Panel:

Anthony Saranchak, Trade Advisor, Torres Trade Advisory, LLC

Adrian Vazquez, Managing Partner, Vazquez Tercero & Zepeda

Meet the Moderator:

Derrick Kyle, Senior Associate, Torres Law, PLLC

