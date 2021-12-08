Torres Law and NCBFAA present a webinar on
Country of Origin & Foreign Trade Agreements
Register:
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
1 to 2 pm ET
1 CCS/MCS Credit
$25/Member & $45/Non-Member
Join Torres Law and NCBFAA for a webinar on Country of Origin & Foreign Trade Agreements to discuss:
- Why is country of origin important?
- Non-preferential vs preferential rules of origin
- Determination of country of origin / substantial transformation
- Origin Verifications by US or Mexican authorities
- Q&A
Meet the Panel:
Anthony Saranchak, Trade Advisor, Torres Trade Advisory, LLC
Adrian Vazquez, Managing Partner, Vazquez Tercero & Zepeda
Meet the Moderator:
Derrick Kyle, Senior Associate, Torres Law, PLLC
