Torres Law and NCBFAA present a webinar on 
 Country of Origin & Foreign Trade Agreements 

Register: Registration Link Here
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
1 to 2 pm ET
1 CCS/MCS Credit
$25/Member & $45/Non-Member

Join Torres Law and NCBFAA for a webinar on Country of Origin & Foreign Trade Agreements to discuss: 

  • Why is country of origin important?
  • Non-preferential vs preferential rules of origin
  • Determination of country of origin / substantial transformation
  • Origin Verifications by US or Mexican authorities
  • Q&A

Meet the Panel:

Anthony Saranchak, Trade Advisor, Torres Trade Advisory, LLC

Adrian Vazquez, Managing Partner, Vazquez Tercero & Zepeda

Meet the Moderator: 
Derrick Kyle, Senior Associate, Torres Law, PLLC

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.