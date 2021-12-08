This is from Supply Chain Management Review's Talking Supply Chain Podcast. Please contact Sarah Rathke with any questions.

Partner Sarah Rathke, who co-authored The Legal Blacksmith with Rosemary Coates, discusses the legal implications of today's supply chain crisis including the disputes supply chain partners face due to disruptions and labor and materials shortages with Bob Trebilcock of Editorial Director of Supply Chain Management Review.

You can listen to the podcast here and can subscribe to the Talking Supply Chain Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

