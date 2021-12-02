On December 1, 2021, the Department of Commerce ("Commerce") announced in the Federal Register the opportunity to request an annual administrative review for products that are currently subject to antidumping and countervailing duties. The products and countries that have been listed in the Federal Register notice are the following:

AD

Brazil: Carbon Steel Butt-Weld Pipe Fittings

Chile: Certain Preserved Mushrooms

Germany: Non-Oriented Electrical Steel

India: Carbazole Violet Pigment 23, Certain Hot-Rolled Carbon Steel Flat Products, Commodity Matchbooks, Forged Steel Fittings, and Stainless Steel Wire Rod.

Indonesia: Certain Hot-Rolled Carbon Steel Flat Products

Japan: Prestressed Concrete Steel Wire Strand, Non-Oriented Electrical Steel, and Welded Large Diameter Line Pipe.

Oman: Circular Welded Carbon-Quality Steel Pipe

Pakistan: Circular Welded Carbon-Quality Steel Pipe

Korea: Forged Steel Fittings, Non-Oriented Electrical Steel, Welded Astm A-312 Stainless Steel Pipe, and Welded Line Pipe.

Russia: Certain Hot-Rolled Flat-Rolled Carbon Quality Steel Products

Singapore: Acetone

Vietnam: Uncovered Innerspring Units

South Africa: Uncovered Innerspring Units

Spain: Acetone

Sweden: Non-Oriented Electrical Steel

Taiwan: Carbon Steel Butt-Weld Pipe Fittings, Non-Oriented Electrical Steel, Steel Wire Garment Hangers, and Welded Astm A-312 Stainless Steel Pipe.

Thailand: Carbon and Alloy Steel Threaded Rod

The People's Republic of China: Aluminum Wire and Cable, Carbazole Violet Pigment 23, Certain Cased pencils, Crystalline Silicon Photovoltaic Cells Whether or Not Assembled into Modules, Hand Trucks and Certain Parts Thereof, Honey, Malleable Cast Iron Pipe Fittings, Mattresses, Melamine, Multilayered Wood Flooring, Non-Oriented Electrical Steel, Porcelain-On Steel Cooking Ware, Refillable Stainless Steel Kegs, Silicomanganese, and Vertical Metal File Cabinets.

Turkey: Welded Line Pipe

United Arab Emirates: Circular Welded Carbon-Quality Steel Pipe

CVD

India: Carbazole Violet Pigment 23, Certain Hot-Rolled Carbon Steel Flat Products, Commodity Matchbooks, and Forged Steel Fittings.

Indonesia: Certain Hot-Rolled Carbon Steel Flat Products

Taiwan: Non-Oriented Electrical Steel

Thailand: Certain Hot-Rolled Carbon Steel Flat Products

The People's Republic of China: Aluminum Wire and Cable, Crystalline Silicon Photovoltaic Cells Whether or Not Assembled Into Modules, Melamine, Non-Oriented Electrical Steel, Multilayered Wood Flooring, Refillable Stainless Steel Kegs, Vertical Metal File Cabinets.

Turkey: Welded Line Pipe

Suspension Agreements

Mexico: Sugar

As part of this annual review process, Commerce intends to select respondents based on an analysis of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data for U.S. imports during the period of review which is released only to legal counsel for interested parties. Any party wishing to participate in the antidumping and countervailing duty review process, or who may be affected by duties on the products identified in the Federal Register notice, should file a request for review no later than December 31, 2021. In order to be eligible to participate in the review, a party must either be an exporter or importer of the specific products during the specific time periods identified in the Federal Register notice.

