On November 29, 2021, the U.S. Department of Commerce published a notice initiating new administrative reviews for antidumping duty (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) orders with October anniversary dates. Listed below are the countries and products named in the notice:
- India
- Stainless Steel Flanges (A–533–877/C–533–878)
- Japan
- Certain Hot-Rolled Steel Flat Products (A–588–874)
- Mexico
- Carbon and Certain Alloy Steel Wire Rod (A–201–830)
- Refillable Stainless Steel Kegs (A–201–849)
- Republic of Korea
- Cold-Rolled Steel Flat Products (A–580–883/C–580–884)
- Taiwan
- Narrow Woven Ribbons with Woven Selvedge (A–583–844)
- Thailand
- Glycine (A–549–837)
- The Netherlands
- Certain Hot-Rolled Steel Flat Products (A–421–813)
- China
- Polyvinyl Alcohol (A–570–879)
- Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (A–570–919)
- Narrow Woven Ribbons with Woven Selvedge (C–570–953)
- Turkey
- Certain Hot-Rolled Steel Flat Products (A–489–826)
