On November 29, 2021, the U.S. Department of Commerce published a  notice initiating new administrative reviews for antidumping duty (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) orders with October anniversary dates. Listed below are the countries and products named in the notice:

  1. India
    • Stainless Steel Flanges (A–533–877/C–533–878)
  2. Japan
    • Certain Hot-Rolled Steel Flat Products (A–588–874)
  3. Mexico
    • Carbon and Certain Alloy Steel Wire Rod (A–201–830)
    • Refillable Stainless Steel Kegs (A–201–849)
  4. Republic of Korea
    • Cold-Rolled Steel Flat Products (A–580–883/C–580–884)
  5. Taiwan
    • Narrow Woven Ribbons with Woven Selvedge (A–583–844)
  6. Thailand
    • Glycine (A–549–837)
  7. The Netherlands
    • Certain Hot-Rolled Steel Flat Products (A–421–813)
  8. China
    • Polyvinyl Alcohol (A–570–879)
    • Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (A–570–919)
    • Narrow Woven Ribbons with Woven Selvedge (C–570–953)
  9. Turkey
    • Certain Hot-Rolled Steel Flat Products (A–489–826)

