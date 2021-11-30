ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On November 29, 2021, the U.S. Department of Commerce published a notice initiating new administrative reviews for antidumping duty (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) orders with October anniversary dates. Listed below are the countries and products named in the notice:

India Stainless Steel Flanges (A–533–877/C–533–878) Japan Certain Hot-Rolled Steel Flat Products (A–588–874) Mexico Carbon and Certain Alloy Steel Wire Rod (A–201–830)

Refillable Stainless Steel Kegs (A–201–849) Republic of Korea Cold-Rolled Steel Flat Products (A–580–883/C–580–884) Taiwan Narrow Woven Ribbons with Woven Selvedge (A–583–844) Thailand Glycine (A–549–837) The Netherlands Certain Hot-Rolled Steel Flat Products (A–421–813) China Polyvinyl Alcohol (A–570–879)

Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (A–570–919)

Narrow Woven Ribbons with Woven Selvedge (C–570–953) Turkey Certain Hot-Rolled Steel Flat Products (A–489–826)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.