Key Notes:

U.S. importers should review their HTSUS classifications to be ready for anticipated changes in 2022.

The changes may be effective as early as January 1, 2022, although the exact implementation date has not been published yet.

In April 2021, following the World Customs Organization's (WCO) recommendation of changes to the global Harmonized System (HS), the U.S. International Trade Commission submitted to the president Recommended Modifications to the Harmonized Tariff Schedule, 2021. The Recommended Modifications would primarily update the HTSUS to conform to amendments to the HS adopted by the WCO in its recommendation of June 28, 2019, which are scheduled to enter into force on January 1, 2022.

