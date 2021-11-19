In the last episode of the season, we connect with Reid Whitten again to discuss the latest in trade and economic developments. He walks through the latest in the supply chain issues, from steel to AI and how these factors add to the growing uncertainty in the economy. Reid also discusses the differences in administration economic oversight between Trump, Biden and even the Greek rulers. He also wades into how China impacts all of the world, from regulation, production and competition.

Reid Whitten is the Managing Partner of Sheppard Mullin's London office, practicing in international trade regulations and investigations. He shares his time serving clients out of the Washington, D.C. office. Reid works with clients around the world to plan, prepare and succeed in global transactions. Reid is an Adjunct Professor at the New College of the Humanities in London and at Wake Forest University in the U.S., where he teaches courses on the law of international business. He is also Leader of the Sheppard Mullin CFIUS Team, and is lead author and editor of The CFIUS Book.

What We Discussed in This Episode:

What caused the economic slowdown and price increases?

Are large global supply chain players the reason we can't get anything?

How do the global players compete with the governments that are supposed to regulate them?

What is the U.S. policy to manage the economy?

What is the latest in the tariff fight between U.S. and China?

How does the American approach differ from the Chinese approach to managing the economy?

What are the real issues that multinationals need to focus on?

Resources Mentioned:

Tim Maughan

