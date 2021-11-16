ARTICLE

International trade senior counsel Claire Reade was featured on a recent episode of BBC's "The Real Story" podcast discussing the future of Chinese capitalism. Reade, who provides clients with strategic counsel and assistance with major regulatory and governmental issues in the US and China, comments on President Xi Jinping"s potential strategies for balancing economic growth with state control.

» Listen to the full episode.

