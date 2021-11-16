United States:
Reade Featured On BBC's ‘The Real Story' Podcast Discussing Chinese Capitalism
16 November 2021
International trade senior counsel Claire Reade was featured on
a recent episode of BBC's "The Real
Story" podcast discussing the future of Chinese capitalism.
Reade, who provides clients with strategic counsel and assistance
with major regulatory and governmental issues in the US and China,
comments on President Xi Jinping"s potential strategies for
balancing economic growth with state control.
