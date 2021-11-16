The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) has announced that it will again extend Section 301 product exclusions for imports from China of medical care products needed to address the COVID-19 pandemic. The 99 exclusions were published on December 29, 2020, and were scheduled to expire on November 14, 2021. See past Updates of September 28, 2021 and December 23, 2020 for additional details on past extensions.

The current extension applies in two phases. First, in order to provide a transition period, USTR is extending all of the 99 exclusions scheduled to expire on November 14, 2021, through November 30, 2021. As of December 1, 2021, USTR will extend product exclusions on only 81 medical care products, as set forth in Annex B of USTR's announcement. These extensions will expire on May 31, 2022. The exclusion extensions are available for any product that meets the description in the product exclusion. Further, the scope of each exclusion and modification is governed by the scope of the 10-digit Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) subheadings and product descriptions in the annexes to this notice.