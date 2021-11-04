ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On October 31, 2021, the United States ("US") and the European Union ("EU") announced an agreement to ease US tariffs on steel and aluminum. The agreement will go into effect on January 1, 2022.

Prior to the deal, in 2018, the US imposed a 25 percent tariff on steel imported from the EU and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum imported from the EU, using Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. (For more on these tariffs, see our Legal Update released after the imposition of the tariffs.) This strained bilateral relations between the US and EU, and the EU responded by imposing a reciprocal 25 percent tariff on sensitive US goods such as whiskey, orange juice and motorcycles. The parties agreed to end these tariffs, though the end date will be set through European Commission regulation.

The centerpiece of the agreement is a tariff-rate quota ("TRQ"). All imports of steel or aluminum below the TRQ will not be subject to the relevant Section 232 tariffs, but any import of steel or aluminum above the TRQ will be subject to tariffs. The TRQ for steel is set at 3.3 million metric tons, and the TRQ for aluminum is set at 18 thousand metric tons for unwrought aluminum products and 366 thousand metric tons for semi-finished "wrought" aluminum.1 Derivative articles of steel and aluminum, as defined in Proclamation 9980, will not be subject to Section 232 duties, and items excluded under the Section 232 exclusion process will not count toward the TRQ. In addition, in order for steel imports to be eligible for duty-free treatment under the TRQ, they need to be "melted and poured" in the EU.

The US and EU also released a joint statement shortly after announcing the details of the deal. The two promised to expand cooperation in both trade remedies and customs matters. Given that the deal was announced shortly before the beginning of the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland, the US and EU also announced new negotiations to reduce excess capacity in steel and aluminum manufacturing and encourage reduction in carbon intensity in both manufacturing processes. The US and EU will "seek to conclude" these negotiations within two years. Finally, the joint statement announced that the US and EU will suspend all ongoing World Trade Organization ("WTO") disputes related to the Section 232 tariffs by November 5, 2021, and instead the parties will pursue arbitration to resolve the disputes.

More climate-related steel and aluminum negotiations may be coming, as well. On October 31, 2021, the US Commerce Department released a statement saying that it is "consulting closely" with Japan and the United Kingdom on issues related to the steel and aluminum trade, with a particular focus on the overcapacity of the global steel and aluminum markets and the potential climate impact of the sectors.

Footnote

1 For the full list of the steel and aluminum goods subject to the TRQ, including the impacted Harmonized Tariff Schedule codes, please refer to the Announcement, at U.S. Dept. of Commerce, Announcement of Actions on EU Imports Under Section 232, Oct. 31, 2021, https://www.commerce.gov/sites/default/files/2021-10/US-232-EU-Statement.pdf.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe - Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.