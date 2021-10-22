United States:
CMMC For Defense Contractors: Where To Start?
Date: Thursday, December 9, 2021 1pm CST (2 pm EST)
22 October 2021
Torres Law, PLLC
Location: Webinar (online)
Join Olga Torres and David Gray, Cybersecurity Consultant at
Torres Trade Advisory, for this informative webinar intended for
C-Levels, Trade Directors, General Counsels, and a range of other
Cybersecurity and Trade experts wishing to understand the basics of
CMMC certification and milestones. The webinar will be in a Q&A
format and will open for Q&A from audience as well.
We will discuss:
- Realistic Expectations
- CMMC Roadmap
- Basic Concepts
- Common Pitfalls to Avoid
- Best Practices
- Bring your questions!
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
