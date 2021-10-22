Location: Webinar (online)

Join Olga Torres and David Gray, Cybersecurity Consultant at Torres Trade Advisory, for this informative webinar intended for C-Levels, Trade Directors, General Counsels, and a range of other Cybersecurity and Trade experts wishing to understand the basics of CMMC certification and milestones. The webinar will be in a Q&A format and will open for Q&A from audience as well.

We will discuss:

Realistic Expectations

CMMC Roadmap

Basic Concepts

Common Pitfalls to Avoid

Best Practices

Bring your questions!

