Developing and maintaining effective trade compliance training is an essential element to support a successful internal compliance program. In this webinar, we will discuss how to create a curated training program that targets key functional areas and promotes continuous learning for any business environment. The presentation will cover:

What is Functional Training and why it is important;

The concepts of Consumability and Repeatability;

The process of Localization in Global Learning; and

Methods of delivering training to your target audience.

*Participants will receive a Business Process and Training Mapping Tool to help in establishing trade compliance training targeted to key internal business functions.

