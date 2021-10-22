Developing and maintaining effective trade compliance training is an essential element to support a successful internal compliance program. In this webinar, we will discuss how to create a curated training program that targets key functional areas and promotes continuous learning for any business environment. The presentation will cover:
- What is Functional Training and why it is important;
- The concepts of Consumability and Repeatability;
- The process of Localization in Global Learning; and
- Methods of delivering training to your target audience.
*Participants will receive a Business Process and Training Mapping Tool to help in establishing trade compliance training targeted to key internal business functions.
