On October 7, 2021, the U.S. Department of Commerce published a notice initiating new administrative reviews for antidumping duty (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) orders with August anniversary dates. Listed below are the countries and products named in the notice:

India Finished Carbon Steel Flanges (A–533–871/C–533–872) Indonesia Utility Scale Wind Towers (A–560–833) Malaysia Polyethylene Retail Carrier Bags (A–557–813) Mexico Light-Walled Rectangular Pipe and Tube (A–201–836) Republic of Korea Large Power Transformers (A–580–867)

Low Melt Polyester Staple Fiber (A–580–895)

Utility Scale Wind Towers (A–580–902) Spain Ripe Olives (A–469–817/C–469–818) Socialist Republic of Vietnam Frozen Fish Fillets (A–552–801)

Utility Scale Wind Towers (C–552–826) Thailand Steel Propane Cylinders (A–549–839) China Cast iron Soil Pipe Fittings (A–570–062/C–570–063)

Hydrofluorocarbon Blends (A–570–028)

Light-Walled Rectangular Pipe and Tube (A–570–914)

Passenger Vehicle and Light Truck Tires (A–570–016/C–570–017)

Polyethylene Retail Carrier Bags (A–570–886)

Steel Nails (A–570–909)

Multilayered Wood Flooring (C–570–971)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.