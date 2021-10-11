On October 7, 2021, the U.S. Department of Commerce published a notice initiating new administrative reviews for antidumping duty (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) orders with August anniversary dates. Listed below are the countries and products named in the notice:
- India
- Finished Carbon Steel Flanges (A–533–871/C–533–872)
- Indonesia
- Utility Scale Wind Towers (A–560–833)
- Malaysia
- Polyethylene Retail Carrier Bags (A–557–813)
- Mexico
- Light-Walled Rectangular Pipe and Tube (A–201–836)
- Republic of Korea
- Large Power Transformers (A–580–867)
- Low Melt Polyester Staple Fiber (A–580–895)
- Utility Scale Wind Towers (A–580–902)
- Spain
- Ripe Olives (A–469–817/C–469–818)
- Socialist Republic of Vietnam
- Frozen Fish Fillets (A–552–801)
- Utility Scale Wind Towers (C–552–826)
- Thailand
- Steel Propane Cylinders (A–549–839)
- China
- Cast iron Soil Pipe Fittings (A–570–062/C–570–063)
- Hydrofluorocarbon Blends (A–570–028)
- Light-Walled Rectangular Pipe and Tube (A–570–914)
- Passenger Vehicle and Light Truck Tires (A–570–016/C–570–017)
- Polyethylene Retail Carrier Bags (A–570–886)
- Steel Nails (A–570–909)
- Multilayered Wood Flooring (C–570–971)
