On October 7, 2021, the U.S. Department of Commerce published a notice initiating new administrative reviews for antidumping duty (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) orders with August anniversary dates. Listed below are the countries and products named in the notice:

  1. India
    • Finished Carbon Steel Flanges (A–533–871/C–533–872)
  2. Indonesia
    • Utility Scale Wind Towers (A–560–833)
  3. Malaysia
    • Polyethylene Retail Carrier Bags (A–557–813)
  4. Mexico
    • Light-Walled Rectangular Pipe and Tube (A–201–836)
  5. Republic of Korea
    • Large Power Transformers (A–580–867)
    • Low Melt Polyester Staple Fiber (A–580–895)
    • Utility Scale Wind Towers (A–580–902)
  6. Spain
    • Ripe Olives (A–469–817/C–469–818)
  7. Socialist Republic of Vietnam
    • Frozen Fish Fillets (A–552–801)
    • Utility Scale Wind Towers (C–552–826)
  8. Thailand
    • Steel Propane Cylinders (A–549–839)
  9. China
    • Cast iron Soil Pipe Fittings (A–570–062/C–570–063)
    • Hydrofluorocarbon Blends (A–570–028)
    • Light-Walled Rectangular Pipe and Tube (A–570–914)
    • Passenger Vehicle and Light Truck Tires (A–570–016/C–570–017)
    • Polyethylene Retail Carrier Bags (A–570–886)
    • Steel Nails (A–570–909)
    • Multilayered Wood Flooring (C–570–971)

