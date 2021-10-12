This is a Cross-Post from the Capital Thinking Blog. Please contact Ludmilla Kasulke and Yiannis Vandris with any questions.

Recent legislation aimed at reducing commodity-driven illegal deforestation around the world calls for transparency in companies' global supply chains. Our colleagues Ludmilla Kasulke and Yiannis Vandris discuss the details of the Fostering Overseas Rule of Law and Environmentally Sound Trade (FOREST) Act in their article here.

