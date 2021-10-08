On October 6, 2021, Borusan Mannesmann Pipe U.S., Inc. ("Borusan U.S."), PTC Liberty Tubulars LLC ("PTC"), U. S. Steel Tubular Products, Inc. ("U. S. Steel"), the United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial and Service Workers International Union, AFL-CIO, CLC (the "USW"), and Welded Tube USA, Inc. ("Welded Tube") ( "Petitioners"), filed a petition for the imposition of antidumping duties on imports of oil country tubular goods from Argentina, Mexico, and Russia. In addition, the petition alleges that imports of oil country tubular goods from the Republic of Korea and Russia are unfairly subsidized and requests the imposition of countervailing duties.
SCOPE OF THE INVESTIGATION
The merchandise covered by the investigation is certain oil country tubular goods (OCTG), which are hollow steel products of circular cross-section, including oil well casing and tubing, of iron (other than cast iron) or steel (both carbon and alloy), whether seamless or welded, regardless of end finish (e.g., whether or not plain end, threaded, or threaded and coupled) whether or not conforming to American Petroleum Institute (API) or non-API specifications, whether finished (including limited service OCTG products) or unfinished (including green tubes and limited service OCTG products), whether or not thread protectors are attached. The scope of the investigation also covers OCTG coupling stock.
Subject merchandise includes material matching the above description that has been finished, packaged, or otherwise processed in a third country, including by performing any heat treatment, cutting, upsetting, threading, coupling, or any other finishing, packaging, or processing that would not otherwise remove the merchandise from the scope of the investigations if performed in the country of manufacture of the OCTG.
Excluded from the scope of the order are: casing or tubing containing 10.5 percent or more by weight of chromium; drill pipe; unattached couplings; and unattached thread protectors.
The merchandise subject to the investigation is currently classified in the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) under item numbers: 7304.29.10.10, 7304.29.10.20, 7304.29.10.30, 7304.29.10.40, 7304.29.10.50, 7304.29.10.60, 7304.29.10.80, 7304.29.20.10, 7304.29.20.20, 7304.29.20.30, 7304.29.20.40, 7304.29.20.50, 7304.29.20.60, 7304.29.20.80, 7304.29.31.10, 7304.29.31.20, 7304.29.31.30, 7304.29.31.40, 7304.29.31.50, 7304.29.31.60, 7304.29.31.80, 7304.29.41.10, 7304.29.41.20, 7304.29.41.30, 7304.29.41.40, 7304.29.41.50, 7304.29.41.60, 7304.29.41.80, 7304.29.50.15, 7304.29.50.30, 7304.29.50.45, 7304.29.50.60, 7304.29.50.75, 7304.29.61.15, 7304.29.61.30, 7304.29.61.45, 7304.29.61.60, 7304.29.61.75, 7305.20.20.00, 7305.20.40.00, 7305.20.60.00, 7305.20.80.00, 7306.29.10.30, 7306.29.10.90, 7306.29.20.00, 7306.29.31.00, 7306.29.41.00, 7306.29.60.10, 7306.29.60.50, 7306.29.81.10, and 7306.29.81.50.
The merchandise subject to the investigation may also enter under the following HTSUS item numbers: 7304.39.00.24, 7304.39.00.28, 7304.39.00.32, 7304.39.00.36, 7304.39.00.40, 7304.39.00.44, 7304.39.00.48, 7304.39.00.52, 7304.39.00.56, 7304.39.00.62, 7304.39.00.68, 7304.39.00.72, 7304.39.00.76, 7304.39.00.80, 7304.59.60.00, 7304.59.80.15, 7304.59.80.20, 7304.59.80.25, 7304.59.80.30, 7304.59.80.35, 7304.59.80.40, 7304.59.80.45, 7304.59.80.50, 7304.59.80.55, 7304.59.80.60, 7304.59.80.65, 7304.59.80.70, 7304.59.80.80, 7305.31.40.00, 7305.31.60.90, 7306.30.50.55, 7306.30.50.90, 7306.50.50.50, and 7306.50.50.70.
The HTSUS subheadings above are provided for convenience and customs purposes only. The written description of the scope of the investigation is dispositive.
PETITIONERS
Borusan Mannesmann Pipe U.S., Inc.
4949 Borusan Road
Baytown, TX 77523
Website: borusanmannesmannpipe.com
Tel: (832) 399-6042
Fax: N/A
Contact: Josh Croix
Email: joshcroix@borusan.com
PTC Liberty Tubulars LLC
1100 FM 3361 Road
Liberty, TX 77575
Website: ptclibertytubulars.com
Tel: (713) 289-5555
Fax: N/A
Contact: Cary Hart
Email: cary.hart@ptcalliance.com
U.S. Steel Tubular Products, Inc.
600 Grant Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Website: ussteel.com
Tel: (412) 433-1121
Fax: (412) 433-1167
Contact: Benjamin Caryl
Email: bbcaryl@uss.com
United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial and Service Workers International Union, AFL-CIO, CLC
60 Boulevard of the Allies
Pittsburgh PA 15222
Website: usw.org
Tel: (412) 562-2400
Fax: (412) 562-3863
Contact: Roy Houseman
Email: rhouseman@usw.org
Welded Tube USA, Inc.
2537 Hamburg Turnpike
Lackawanna, NY 14218
Website: weldedtube.com
Tel: (906) 669-1111
Fax: (905) 738-4070
Contact: Robert Mandel
Email: bmandel@weldedtube.com
COUNSEL FOR PETITIONERS
Roger B. Schagrin
SCHAGRIN ASSOCIATES
900 Seventh Street, N.W.,
Suite 500
Washington, D.C. 20001 (202) 223-1700
NAMED PRODUCERS/EXPORTERS
For a list of foreign producers/exporters alleged by Petitioner, please see Attachment I .
ESTIMATED SCHEDULE
|
Event
|
Earliest Date
|
Petition Filed
|
October 6, 2021
|
DOC Initiation
|
October 26, 2021
|
|
|
ITC Preliminary Investigation:
|
|
Questionnaires Due
|
October 20, 2021
|
Request to appear at hearing
|
October 25, 2021
|
Hearing
|
October 27, 2021
|
Briefs
|
November 1, 2021
|
ITC Vote
|
November 22, 2021
|
|
|
DOC Investigation Schedule:
|
|
DOC Preliminary Antidumping Determination
|
March 15, 2022
|
DOC Preliminary Countervailing Determination
|
December 30, 2021
|
DOC Final Antidumping Determination
|
May 30, 2022
|
DOC Final Countervailing Determination
|
March 15, 2022
|
|
|
ITC Final Investigation:
|
|
ITC Final AD Determination
|
July 13, 2022
|
ITC Final CVD Determination
|
April 29, 2022
ALLEGED DUMPING MARGINS
Argentina: 320.17%
Mexico: 280.14%
Russia: 136.17%
ALLEGED SUBSIDIES
For a list of alleged countervailing duty programs, please see Attachment II.
IMPORTS OF SUBJECT MERCHANDISE
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
(Jan-Jun)
|
2021
(Jan-Jun)
|
Korea
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quantity(MT)
|
457,417
|
408,308
|
273,378
|
150,975
|
197,464
|
Value ($)
|
408,030,646
|
376,764,996
|
194,619,106
|
106,735,093
|
167,586,906
|
AUV ($/MT)
|
892.03
|
922.75
|
711.91
|
706.97
|
848.70
|
Mexico
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quantity(MT)
|
383,897
|
194,317
|
149,571
|
99,493
|
115,912
|
Value ($)
|
539,746,415
|
301,930,309
|
212,110,264
|
150,096,782
|
146,153,466
|
AUV ($/MT)
|
1,405.97
|
1,553.81
|
1,418.12
|
1,508.62
|
1,260.90
|
Argentina
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quantity(MT)
|
146,829
|
147,757
|
15,182
|
9,539
|
73,495
|
Value ($)
|
188,881,672
|
208,315,839
|
19,210,840
|
12,825,972
|
75,119,553
|
AUV ($/MT)
|
1,286.41
|
1,409.85
|
1,265.41
|
1,344.59
|
1,022.10
|
Russia
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quantity(MT)
|
239,252
|
195,352
|
44,761
|
41,008
|
52,690
|
Value ($)
|
221,494,157
|
176,547,189
|
31,359,481
|
28,620,158
|
31,541,948
|
AUV ($/MT)
|
925.75
|
903.74
|
700.60
|
697.92
|
598.63
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.