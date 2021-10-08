On October 6, 2021, Borusan Mannesmann Pipe U.S., Inc. ("Borusan U.S."), PTC Liberty Tubulars LLC ("PTC"), U. S. Steel Tubular Products, Inc. ("U. S. Steel"), the United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial and Service Workers International Union, AFL-CIO, CLC (the "USW"), and Welded Tube USA, Inc. ("Welded Tube") ( "Petitioners"), filed a petition for the imposition of antidumping duties on imports of oil country tubular goods from Argentina, Mexico, and Russia. In addition, the petition alleges that imports of oil country tubular goods from the Republic of Korea and Russia are unfairly subsidized and requests the imposition of countervailing duties.

SCOPE OF THE INVESTIGATION

The merchandise covered by the investigation is certain oil country tubular goods (OCTG), which are hollow steel products of circular cross-section, including oil well casing and tubing, of iron (other than cast iron) or steel (both carbon and alloy), whether seamless or welded, regardless of end finish (e.g., whether or not plain end, threaded, or threaded and coupled) whether or not conforming to American Petroleum Institute (API) or non-API specifications, whether finished (including limited service OCTG products) or unfinished (including green tubes and limited service OCTG products), whether or not thread protectors are attached. The scope of the investigation also covers OCTG coupling stock.

Subject merchandise includes material matching the above description that has been finished, packaged, or otherwise processed in a third country, including by performing any heat treatment, cutting, upsetting, threading, coupling, or any other finishing, packaging, or processing that would not otherwise remove the merchandise from the scope of the investigations if performed in the country of manufacture of the OCTG.

Excluded from the scope of the order are: casing or tubing containing 10.5 percent or more by weight of chromium; drill pipe; unattached couplings; and unattached thread protectors.

The merchandise subject to the investigation is currently classified in the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) under item numbers: 7304.29.10.10, 7304.29.10.20, 7304.29.10.30, 7304.29.10.40, 7304.29.10.50, 7304.29.10.60, 7304.29.10.80, 7304.29.20.10, 7304.29.20.20, 7304.29.20.30, 7304.29.20.40, 7304.29.20.50, 7304.29.20.60, 7304.29.20.80, 7304.29.31.10, 7304.29.31.20, 7304.29.31.30, 7304.29.31.40, 7304.29.31.50, 7304.29.31.60, 7304.29.31.80, 7304.29.41.10, 7304.29.41.20, 7304.29.41.30, 7304.29.41.40, 7304.29.41.50, 7304.29.41.60, 7304.29.41.80, 7304.29.50.15, 7304.29.50.30, 7304.29.50.45, 7304.29.50.60, 7304.29.50.75, 7304.29.61.15, 7304.29.61.30, 7304.29.61.45, 7304.29.61.60, 7304.29.61.75, 7305.20.20.00, 7305.20.40.00, 7305.20.60.00, 7305.20.80.00, 7306.29.10.30, 7306.29.10.90, 7306.29.20.00, 7306.29.31.00, 7306.29.41.00, 7306.29.60.10, 7306.29.60.50, 7306.29.81.10, and 7306.29.81.50.

The merchandise subject to the investigation may also enter under the following HTSUS item numbers: 7304.39.00.24, 7304.39.00.28, 7304.39.00.32, 7304.39.00.36, 7304.39.00.40, 7304.39.00.44, 7304.39.00.48, 7304.39.00.52, 7304.39.00.56, 7304.39.00.62, 7304.39.00.68, 7304.39.00.72, 7304.39.00.76, 7304.39.00.80, 7304.59.60.00, 7304.59.80.15, 7304.59.80.20, 7304.59.80.25, 7304.59.80.30, 7304.59.80.35, 7304.59.80.40, 7304.59.80.45, 7304.59.80.50, 7304.59.80.55, 7304.59.80.60, 7304.59.80.65, 7304.59.80.70, 7304.59.80.80, 7305.31.40.00, 7305.31.60.90, 7306.30.50.55, 7306.30.50.90, 7306.50.50.50, and 7306.50.50.70.

The HTSUS subheadings above are provided for convenience and customs purposes only. The written description of the scope of the investigation is dispositive.

PETITIONERS

Borusan Mannesmann Pipe U.S., Inc.

4949 Borusan Road

Baytown, TX 77523

Website: borusanmannesmannpipe.com

Tel: (832) 399-6042

Fax: N/A

Contact: Josh Croix

Email: joshcroix@borusan.com

PTC Liberty Tubulars LLC

1100 FM 3361 Road

Liberty, TX 77575

Website: ptclibertytubulars.com

Tel: (713) 289-5555

Fax: N/A

Contact: Cary Hart

Email: cary.hart@ptcalliance.com

U.S. Steel Tubular Products, Inc.

600 Grant Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Website: ussteel.com

Tel: (412) 433-1121

Fax: (412) 433-1167

Contact: Benjamin Caryl

Email: bbcaryl@uss.com

United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial and Service Workers International Union, AFL-CIO, CLC

60 Boulevard of the Allies

Pittsburgh PA 15222

Website: usw.org

Tel: (412) 562-2400

Fax: (412) 562-3863

Contact: Roy Houseman

Email: rhouseman@usw.org

 

Welded Tube USA, Inc.

2537 Hamburg Turnpike

Lackawanna, NY 14218

Website: weldedtube.com

Tel: (906) 669-1111

Fax: (905) 738-4070

Contact: Robert Mandel

Email: bmandel@weldedtube.com

COUNSEL FOR PETITIONERS

Roger B. Schagrin

SCHAGRIN ASSOCIATES

900 Seventh Street, N.W.,

Suite 500

Washington, D.C. 20001 (202) 223-1700

NAMED PRODUCERS/EXPORTERS

For a list of foreign producers/exporters alleged by Petitioner, please see Attachment I .

ESTIMATED SCHEDULE

Event

Earliest Date

Petition Filed

October 6, 2021

DOC Initiation

October 26, 2021

 

 

ITC Preliminary Investigation:

 

Questionnaires Due

October 20, 2021

Request to appear at hearing

October 25, 2021

Hearing

October 27, 2021

Briefs

November 1, 2021

ITC Vote

November 22, 2021

 

 

DOC Investigation Schedule:

 

DOC Preliminary Antidumping Determination

March 15, 2022

DOC Preliminary Countervailing Determination

December 30, 2021

DOC Final Antidumping Determination

May 30, 2022

DOC Final Countervailing Determination

March 15, 2022

 

 

ITC Final Investigation:

 

ITC Final AD Determination

July 13, 2022

ITC Final CVD Determination

April 29, 2022

ALLEGED DUMPING MARGINS

Argentina: 320.17%

Mexico: 280.14%

Russia: 136.17%

ALLEGED SUBSIDIES

For a list of alleged countervailing duty programs, please see Attachment II.

IMPORTS OF SUBJECT MERCHANDISE

 

2018

2019

2020

2020

(Jan-Jun)

2021

(Jan-Jun)

Korea

 

 

 

 

 

Quantity(MT)

457,417

408,308

273,378

150,975

197,464

Value ($)

408,030,646

376,764,996

194,619,106

106,735,093

167,586,906

AUV ($/MT)

892.03

922.75

711.91

706.97

848.70

Mexico

 

 

 

 

 

Quantity(MT)

383,897

194,317

149,571

99,493

115,912

Value ($)

539,746,415

301,930,309

212,110,264

150,096,782

146,153,466

AUV ($/MT)

1,405.97

1,553.81

1,418.12

1,508.62

1,260.90

Argentina

 

 

 

 

 

Quantity(MT)

146,829

147,757

15,182

9,539

73,495

Value ($)

188,881,672

208,315,839

19,210,840

12,825,972

75,119,553

AUV ($/MT)

1,286.41

1,409.85

1,265.41

1,344.59

1,022.10

Russia

 

 

 

 

 

Quantity(MT)

239,252

195,352

44,761

41,008

52,690

Value ($)

221,494,157

176,547,189

31,359,481

28,620,158

31,541,948

AUV ($/MT)

925.75

903.74

700.60

697.92

598.63

