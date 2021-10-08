On October 6, 2021, Borusan Mannesmann Pipe U.S., Inc. ("Borusan U.S."), PTC Liberty Tubulars LLC ("PTC"), U. S. Steel Tubular Products, Inc. ("U. S. Steel"), the United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial and Service Workers International Union, AFL-CIO, CLC (the "USW"), and Welded Tube USA, Inc. ("Welded Tube") ( "Petitioners"), filed a petition for the imposition of antidumping duties on imports of oil country tubular goods from Argentina, Mexico, and Russia. In addition, the petition alleges that imports of oil country tubular goods from the Republic of Korea and Russia are unfairly subsidized and requests the imposition of countervailing duties.

SCOPE OF THE INVESTIGATION

The merchandise covered by the investigation is certain oil country tubular goods (OCTG), which are hollow steel products of circular cross-section, including oil well casing and tubing, of iron (other than cast iron) or steel (both carbon and alloy), whether seamless or welded, regardless of end finish (e.g., whether or not plain end, threaded, or threaded and coupled) whether or not conforming to American Petroleum Institute (API) or non-API specifications, whether finished (including limited service OCTG products) or unfinished (including green tubes and limited service OCTG products), whether or not thread protectors are attached. The scope of the investigation also covers OCTG coupling stock.

Subject merchandise includes material matching the above description that has been finished, packaged, or otherwise processed in a third country, including by performing any heat treatment, cutting, upsetting, threading, coupling, or any other finishing, packaging, or processing that would not otherwise remove the merchandise from the scope of the investigations if performed in the country of manufacture of the OCTG.

Excluded from the scope of the order are: casing or tubing containing 10.5 percent or more by weight of chromium; drill pipe; unattached couplings; and unattached thread protectors.

The HTSUS subheadings above are provided for convenience and customs purposes only. The written description of the scope of the investigation is dispositive.

PETITIONERS

Borusan Mannesmann Pipe U.S., Inc.

4949 Borusan Road

Baytown, TX 77523

Website: borusanmannesmannpipe.com

Tel: (832) 399-6042

Fax: N/A

Contact: Josh Croix

Email: joshcroix@borusan.com

PTC Liberty Tubulars LLC

1100 FM 3361 Road

Liberty, TX 77575

Website: ptclibertytubulars.com

Tel: (713) 289-5555

Fax: N/A

Contact: Cary Hart

Email: cary.hart@ptcalliance.com

U.S. Steel Tubular Products, Inc.

600 Grant Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Website: ussteel.com

Tel: (412) 433-1121

Fax: (412) 433-1167

Contact: Benjamin Caryl

Email: bbcaryl@uss.com

United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial and Service Workers International Union, AFL-CIO, CLC

60 Boulevard of the Allies

Pittsburgh PA 15222

Website: usw.org

Tel: (412) 562-2400

Fax: (412) 562-3863

Contact: Roy Houseman

Email: rhouseman@usw.org

Welded Tube USA, Inc.

2537 Hamburg Turnpike

Lackawanna, NY 14218

Website: weldedtube.com

Tel: (906) 669-1111

Fax: (905) 738-4070

Contact: Robert Mandel

Email: bmandel@weldedtube.com

COUNSEL FOR PETITIONERS

Roger B. Schagrin

SCHAGRIN ASSOCIATES

900 Seventh Street, N.W.,

Suite 500

Washington, D.C. 20001 (202) 223-1700

NAMED PRODUCERS/EXPORTERS

ESTIMATED SCHEDULE

Event Earliest Date Petition Filed October 6, 2021 DOC Initiation October 26, 2021 ITC Preliminary Investigation: Questionnaires Due October 20, 2021 Request to appear at hearing October 25, 2021 Hearing October 27, 2021 Briefs November 1, 2021 ITC Vote November 22, 2021 DOC Investigation Schedule: DOC Preliminary Antidumping Determination March 15, 2022 DOC Preliminary Countervailing Determination December 30, 2021 DOC Final Antidumping Determination May 30, 2022 DOC Final Countervailing Determination March 15, 2022 ITC Final Investigation: ITC Final AD Determination July 13, 2022 ITC Final CVD Determination April 29, 2022

ALLEGED DUMPING MARGINS

Argentina: 320.17%

Mexico: 280.14%

Russia: 136.17%

ALLEGED SUBSIDIES

IMPORTS OF SUBJECT MERCHANDISE

2018 2019 2020 2020 (Jan-Jun) 2021 (Jan-Jun) Korea Quantity(MT) 457,417 408,308 273,378 150,975 197,464 Value ($) 408,030,646 376,764,996 194,619,106 106,735,093 167,586,906 AUV ($/MT) 892.03 922.75 711.91 706.97 848.70 Mexico Quantity(MT) 383,897 194,317 149,571 99,493 115,912 Value ($) 539,746,415 301,930,309 212,110,264 150,096,782 146,153,466 AUV ($/MT) 1,405.97 1,553.81 1,418.12 1,508.62 1,260.90 Argentina Quantity(MT) 146,829 147,757 15,182 9,539 73,495 Value ($) 188,881,672 208,315,839 19,210,840 12,825,972 75,119,553 AUV ($/MT) 1,286.41 1,409.85 1,265.41 1,344.59 1,022.10 Russia Quantity(MT) 239,252 195,352 44,761 41,008 52,690 Value ($) 221,494,157 176,547,189 31,359,481 28,620,158 31,541,948 AUV ($/MT) 925.75 903.74 700.60 697.92 598.63

