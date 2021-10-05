On October 1, 2021, the Department of Commerce ("Commerce") announced in the Federal Register the opportunity to request an annual administrative review for products that are currently subject to antidumping and countervailing duties. The products and countries that have been listed in the Federal Register notice are the following:

AD

Australia: Certain Hot-Rolled Steel Flat Products

Brazil: Carbon and Certain Alloy Steel Wire Rod and Certain Hot-Rolled Steel Flat Products

India: Stainless Steel Flanges

Indonesia: Carbon and Certain Alloy Steel Wire Rod

Japan: Certain Hot-Rolled Steel Flat Products

Mexico: Carbon and Certain Alloy Steel Wire Rod and Refillable Stainless Flanges

Moldova: Carbon and Certain Alloy Steel Wire Rod

Republic of Korea: Certain Hot-Rolled Steel Flat Products

Taiwan: Steel Concrete Reinforcing Bar

Thailand: Glycine

The Netherlands: Certain Hot-Rolled Steel Flat Products

The People's Republic of China: Barium Carbonate, Barium Chloride, Boltless Steel Shelving Units Prepackaged for Sale, Certain Cut-to-Length Carbon Steel, Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide, Helical Spring Lock Washers, Polyvinyl Alcohol, and Steel Wire Garment Hangers.

Trinidad and Tobago: Carbon and Certain Alloy Steel Wire Rod

Turkey: Certain Hot-Rolled Steel Flat Products

United Kingdom: Certain Hot-Rolled Steel Flat Products

CVD

Brazil: Carbon and Certain Alloy Steel Wire Rod and Certain Hot-Rolled Steel Flat Products

India: Stainless Steel Flanges

Iran: Roasted in Shell Pistachios

Republic of Korea: Certain Hot-Rolled Steel Flat Products

The People's Republic of China: Boltless Steel Shelving Units Prepackaged for Sale

Suspension Agreements

Argentina: Lemon Juice

Russia: Uranium

As part of this annual review process, Commerce intends to select respondents based on an analysis of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data for U.S. imports during the period of review which is released only to legal counsel for interested parties. Any party wishing to participate in the antidumping and countervailing duty review process, or who may be affected by duties on the products identified in the Federal Register notice, should file a request for review no later than November 1, 2021. In order to be eligible to participate in the review, a party must either be an exporter or importer of the specific products during the specific time periods identified in the Federal Register notice.

