On September 2, 2021, the Department of Commerce ("Commerce") announced in the Federal Register the opportunity to request an annual administrative review for products that are currently subject to antidumping and countervailing duties. The products and countries that have been listed in the Federal Register notice are the following:

AD

Belarus: Steel Concrete Reinforcing Bars

Brazil: Cold-Rolled Steel Flat Products and Emulsion Styrene-Butadiene Rubber

India: Cold Rolled Steel Flat Products, Lined Paper Products, and Oil Country Tubular Goods

Indonesia: Steel Concrete Reinforcing Bars

Japan: Stainless Steel Wire Rod

Latvia: Stainless Concrete Reinforcing Bars

Mexico: Emulsion Styrene-Butadiene Rubber, Heavy Walled Rectangular Welded Carbon Steel Pipes and Tubes, and Magnesia Carbon Bricks

Moldova: Steel Concrete Reinforcing Bars

Poland: Emulsion Styrene-Butadiene Rubber and Steel Concrete Reinforcing Bars

Republic of Korea: Cold-Rolled Steel Flat Products, Emulsion Styrene-Butadiene Rubber, Heavy Walled Rectangular Welded Carbon Pipes and Tubes, Oil Country Tubular Goods, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sheet, and Stainless Steel Wire Rod

Socialist Republic of Vietnam: Oil Country Tubular Goods

Sultanate of Oman: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Sheet

Taiwan: Forged Steel Fittings, Narrow Woven Ribbons with Woven Selvedge, Raw Flexible Magnets, and Stainless Steel Wire Rod

The People's Republic of China: Certain Kitchen Appliance Shelving and Racks, Magnesia Carbon Bricks, Certain Steel Wheels 12 to 16.5 Inches in Diameter, Foundry Coke Products, Lined Paper Products, Narrow Woven Ribbons with Woven Selvedge, Raw Flexible Magnets, Steel Concrete Reinforcing Bars, and Steel Racks

Turkey: Heavy Walled Rectangular Welded Carbon Steel Pipes and Tubes and Oil Country Tubular Goods

Ukraine: Steel Concrete Reinforcing Bars

United Kingdom: Cold-Rolled Steel Flat Products

CVD

Brazil: Cold-Rolled Steel Flat Products

India: Cold Rolled Steel Flat Products, Lined Paper Products, and Oil Country Tubular Goods

Republic of Korea: Cold-Rolled Steel Flat Products

The People's Republic of China: Certain Steel Wheels 12 to 16.5 Inches in Diameter, Certain Kitchen Appliance Shelving and Racks, Magnesia Carbon Bricks, Narrow Woven Ribbons with Woven Selvedge, Raw Flexible Magnets, and Steel Racks

Turkey: Heavy Walled Rectangular Welded Carbon Steel Pipes and Tubes and Oil Country Tubular Goods

As part of this annual review process, Commerce intends to select respondents based on an analysis of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data for U.S. imports during the period of review which is released only to legal counsel for interested parties. Any party wishing to participate in the antidumping and countervailing duty review process, or who may be affected by duties on the products identified in the Federal Register notice, should file a request for review no later than September 30, 2021. In order to be eligible to participate in the review, a party must either be an exporter or importer of the specific products during the specific time periods identified in the Federal Register notice.

