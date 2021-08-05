On August 3, 2021, the U.S. Department of Commerce published a notice initiating new administrative reviews for antidumping duty (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) orders with June anniversary dates. Listed below are the countries and products named in the notice:

Germany Certain Cold-Drawn Mechanical Tubing of Carbon and Alloy Steel (A-428-845) India Certain Cold-Drawn Mechanical Tubing of Carbon and Alloy Steel (A-533-873)

Glycine (A-533-883/C-533-884)

Quartz Surface Products (A-533-889/C-533-890) Italy Certain Cold-Drawn Mechanical Tubing of Carbon and Alloy Steel (A-475-838) Japan Carbon and Alloy Seamless Standard, Line, and Pressure (over 4 1?2 inches) (A-588-850)

Carbon and Alloy Seamless Standard, Line, and Pressure (under 4 1?2 inches) (A-588-851)

Glycine (A-588-878) Spain Finished Carbon Steel Flanges (A-469-815) Switzerland Certain Cold-Drawn Mechanical Tubing of Carbon and Alloy Steel (A-441-801) China Chlorinated Isocyanurates (A-570-898)

Tapered Roller Bearings (A-570-601)

Wooden Cabinets and Vanities and Components Thereof (A-570-106/C-570-107)

Glycine (C-570-081)

High Pressure Steel Cylinders (C-570-978) Turkey Large Diameter Welded Pipe (A-489-833/C-489-834)

Quartz Surface Products (A-489-837/C-489-838)

